Best Buy's Father's Day sale is ending soon - 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, cheap smart home, AirPods, and more from $25

Best Buy's Father's Day sale is still running with massive discounts on TVs, handy smart home gadgets, headphones, iPads, grills, and more.



• Shop Best Buy's full sale



The retailer has a wide range of gift ideas for dad, including best-selling TVs, Apple devices, and top-rated smart home gadgets, with prices starting at just $34.99.



Apple's 10.9-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $299, the popular Echo Spot smart alarm on sale for $64.99, and the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.



Keep in mind that Father's Day is just days away, which means time is running out to order a gift and snag a bargain for dad.

Last call Father's Day gift ideas at Best Buy

Best Buy Father's Day sale - 19 deals I'd buy from $24.99

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39.99 now $24.99 at Best Buy Get Dad a handy smart speaker for just $24.99 at Best Buy's sale. For that money, your dad gets a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so he can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy My favorite Father's Day deal from Best Buy is Amazon's top-rated Echo Spot for $64.99. The smart speaker pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms.

Roku Ultra 2024: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy The Roku Ultra 2024 is the manufacturer's fastest, most powerful streaming device on the market. It boasts speedy processing power, a user-friendly remote control, and support for coveted streaming features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. This is just off its lowest price by a few bucks, and even though it's nearly twice the price of Roku's second-most-expensive streamer, it's worth the price if dad likes to stream movies and shows.

Apple AirPods 4 with active noise cancellation: was $129 now $99.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's Father's Day sale has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for only $99.99 – a record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.99 at Best Buy If your dad wants a new pair of earbuds, Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $249.99.

Sonos Sonos Era 100 Wireless Speaker: was $249 now $179 at Best Buy The Sonos Era 100 is TechRadar's best overall speaker, and it's $70 off at Best Buy's Father's Day sale. Just connect the speaker via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth using the Sonos app, Spotify, or another compatible platform to enjoy full-bodied bass and audio throughout your home or venue. It also has a 3.5mm in-line option, just in case.

Ring Battery Doorbell Pro: was $229.99 now $179.99 at Best Buy Beef up dad's home security with the powerful Ring Doorbell Pro, which is on sale for $179.99. Its camera features 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and an improved 3D motion detection. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones: was $399.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a $100 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise.

Apple iPad 10.9 (2025): was $349 now $299 at Best Buy Apple's all-new iPad 10.9 is on sale for its lowest price yet, and it would make a fantastic Father's Day gift. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Best Buy Get your dad the best-selling Apple Watch Series 10, which is on sale for a record-low price of $299 at Best Buy. The smartwatch features upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.

Insignia 32-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $129.99 now $79.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest Father's Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for only $79.99 - $10 cheaper than last week's price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

LG UT70 55-inch 4K TV: was $349.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy This is an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV from a reputable brand. This entry-level LG TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting, and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.

Insignia 65-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $449.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy The best big-screen budget TV deal in Best Buy's Father's Day sale is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $318.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy Perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's sale is Samsung's stunning The Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99, plus a free mount included. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for the best premium TV deal, Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Toshiba C350 75-inch 4K Fire TV: was $649.99 now $429.99 at Best Buy A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.