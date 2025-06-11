Best Buy's Father's Day sale is ending soon - 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, cheap smart home, AirPods, and more from $25
Pick up a last-minute tech deal for dad (or yourself)
Time is running out to grab a gift for dad (or take advantage of Father's Day deals), and Best Buy is here to help. Best Buy's Father's Day sale is still running with massive discounts on TVs, handy smart home gadgets, headphones, iPads, grills, and more.
• Shop Best Buy's full sale
As a daughter and wife who still needs a last-minute gift, I've gone through Best Buy's Father's Day sale and hand-picked the 19 best deals that I'd buy. The retailer has a wide range of gift ideas for dad, including best-selling TVs, Apple devices, and top-rated smart home gadgets, with prices starting at just $34.99.
A few of my favorite offers that would make great gifts include Apple's 10.9-inch iPad on sale for a record-low price of $299, the popular Echo Spot smart alarm on sale for $64.99, and the all-new AirPods 4 on sale for $99.
Keep in mind that Father's Day is just days away, which means time is running out to order a gift and snag a bargain for dad.
Last call Father's Day gift ideas at Best Buy
- Apple Watch: save up to $100
- Gas grills: deals starting at $299
- Gift ideas: best-selling gadgets & appliances
- OLED TVs: save over $1,000
- Smart home: cheap gadgets from $29.99
- Sony headphones: save up to $120 on select headphones
- Switch 2: $20 bonus with select games & accessories
- Tablets: iPads from $299
Best Buy Father's Day sale - 19 deals I'd buy from $24.99
Get Dad a handy smart speaker for just $24.99 at Best Buy's sale. For that money, your dad gets a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so he can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free.
Best Buy has the best-selling Ring Outdoor Cam on sale for only $59.99. The Alexa-enabled security camera features motion-activated notifications and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors with the convenient mount
My favorite Father's Day deal from Best Buy is Amazon's top-rated Echo Spot for $64.99. The smart speaker pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, making it an ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms.
The Roku Ultra 2024 is the manufacturer's fastest, most powerful streaming device on the market. It boasts speedy processing power, a user-friendly remote control, and support for coveted streaming features like Dolby Vision and HDR10 Plus. This is just off its lowest price by a few bucks, and even though it's nearly twice the price of Roku's second-most-expensive streamer, it's worth the price if dad likes to stream movies and shows.
Best Buy's Father's Day sale has Apple's all-new AirPods 4 for only $99.99 – a record-low price. The AirPods 4 feature a new design for all-day comfort and pack Apple's H2 chip, which supports personalized spatial audio and voice isolation. You're also getting a redesigned case with 30 hours of battery life and support for USB-C for wireless charging.
If your dad wants a new pair of earbuds, Best Buy has the highly-rated Beats Studio Buds on sale for $99.99. For your money, you're getting Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $249.99.
The Sonos Era 100 is TechRadar's best overall speaker, and it's $70 off at Best Buy's Father's Day sale. Just connect the speaker via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth using the Sonos app, Spotify, or another compatible platform to enjoy full-bodied bass and audio throughout your home or venue. It also has a 3.5mm in-line option, just in case.
Beef up dad's home security with the powerful Ring Doorbell Pro, which is on sale for $179.99. Its camera features 1536p resolution, night vision with color, and an improved 3D motion detection. It also includes an increased head-to-toe field of view of 150 by 150 degrees.
The XM5 are still the newest and best in Sony's class-leading wireless over-ear lineup. The older XM4s are outstanding, so it'll come as little surprise to know that these are also incredibly hard to beat – especially with a $100 discount. They don't fold up like the XM4, but they're still a comfortable, smart, great-sounding pair of headphones that are highly effective at blocking outside noise.
Apple's all-new iPad 10.9 is on sale for its lowest price yet, and it would make a fantastic Father's Day gift. While this particular model is outwardly extremely similar to the previous iteration, it carries the powerful A16 chipset, which makes it a great choice for everyday browsing, shopping, and watching content.
Get your dad the best-selling Apple Watch Series 10, which is on sale for a record-low price of $299 at Best Buy. The smartwatch features upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, a depth gauge, and a new design with the most advanced display.
Best Buy's cheapest Father's Day TV deal is the 32-inch Insignia HD smart TV, now on sale for only $79.99 - $10 cheaper than last week's price. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
This is an incredible price for a mid-size 4K TV from a reputable brand. This entry-level LG TV supports high-quality 4K resolution, HDR for improved lighting, and features an easy-to-use interface for accessing all the top streaming apps. It's good value for money if you need a straightforward but capable display for your everyday viewing and media streaming.
The best big-screen budget TV deal in Best Buy's Father's Day sale is Insignia's 65-inch F50 Series 4K Fire TV for an incredible price of $318.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Perhaps the best deal from Best Buy's sale is Samsung's stunning The Frame TV on sale for $1,499.99, plus a free mount included. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors, delivering lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
If you're looking for the best premium TV deal, Best Buy has LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $500 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support, delivering solid picture quality for everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
We scored the Hisense U8N 4.5 stars out of five stars and gave it a premium spot as the best mid-range TV in our best TV buyer's guide. We highly recommend the TV for its impressive picture quality for the price, high-end display tech, and solid gaming features. If you've been looking for a TV to really show off movies, shows, and games without breaking the bank, then this is it.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.