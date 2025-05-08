If you're a procrastinator and are still looking for a last-minute gift for Mother's Day, Amazon (and I) are here to help. Thanks to two-day shipping and Amazon's massive Mother's Day sale, hundreds of last-minute items can be ordered today and shipped in time for Mom's big day (Sunday, May 11).



As TechRadar's deals editor who's also a mom of two boys and still needs a gift for my own mother (I know, I know,) I've hand-picked the 15 best deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale. You'll find a wide range of gift ideas, including best-selling kitchen appliances, handy tech gadgets, smartwatches, tablets, and more. All of the last-minute gifts listed below are also on sale, so you're getting a bargain for mom, which is mother-approved.



A few of my favorite deals for mom include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299, the best-selling Echo Spot on sale for $54.99, and the very useful Nextmug temperature-controlled coffee mug on sale for $99.94.



Shop more of my top picks for Mother's Day below, and keep in mind that time is running out to order a gift before Sunday.

15 last-minute Mother's Day deals at Amazon

Amazon Echo Spot: was $79.99 now $54.99 at Amazon Who wouldn't love to get a brand-new alarm clock for Mother's Day that also performs like a smart speaker? The Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Mother's Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99 when you apply the code ECHOSPOT25 at checkout.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a temperature range of up to 450 degrees. Thankfully, it's non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's Mother's Day deal from Amazon is a record low.

Fitbit Charge 6: was $159.95 now $119.95 at Amazon Add a Fitbit fitness tracking to mom's wrist, with this 25% discount on the best-selling Charge 6. The ergonomic band and slender display provide sleep monitoring, multisport tracking, ECG, GPS, contactless payments, and more.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was $139.99 now $89.99 at Amazon If your mom is a reader, Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet would make a great gift. It's currently on sale for $89.99. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.

Nextmug Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug: was $129.95 now $99.94 at Amazon I can't think of a better last-minute gift that mom will actually love than this Nextmug temperature-controlled coffee mug. It solves the problem of your coffee getting cold with self-heating technology that can keep your beverage warm, hot, or piping hot for hours.

Beats Studio Buds: was $149.95 now $99.95 at Amazon If you want to gift mom some quality-sounding earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.

iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum & Mop Combo: was $274.99 now $149 at Amazon A robot vacuum and mop!?! Yes, please! Mom will have this Roomba combo, which is on sale for an incredible $149. The Roomba vacuums and mops in one pass and features a special brush for edge cleaning so dust can't gather. Today's deal is a record-low price, and I can't imagine it will drop further during Memorial Day weekend.

Apple iPad A16: was $349 now $299 at Amazon Apple's latest entry-level iPad was released last month, and Amazon's Mother's Day sale is offering it for a record-low price – that's incredible value for a powerful budget-friendly tablet. The iPad 11 packs Apple's A16 chip for laptop-like speed, 128GB of storage, an impressive camera system, and an all-day battery life.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 10 is still Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price of just $299 for Mother's Day. The smartwatch features Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Upgrade your mom's baking game with the best-selling KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, which is $100 off for Mother's Day. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.

Breville Barista Express: was $699.95 now $549.95 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is the ideal coffee machine for moms who love a good cup of brew. It looks great, it’s easy to use, and it has neat extras like a grind size dial, a powerful steam wand for microfoam milk, and a built-in coffee grinder. Thanks to digital temperature controls, even the water is provided at the precise temperature needed.

Samsung 55-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,499.99 now $997.99 at Amazon Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Mother's Day gift, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $997.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

