Amazon has a massive Mother's Day sale: shop 15 last-minute gifts that I'd buy for my mom
Shop deals on smartwatches, coffee makers, tablets, and more
If you're a procrastinator and are still looking for a last-minute gift for Mother's Day, Amazon (and I) are here to help. Thanks to two-day shipping and Amazon's massive Mother's Day sale, hundreds of last-minute items can be ordered today and shipped in time for Mom's big day (Sunday, May 11).
• Shop Amazon's full sale
As TechRadar's deals editor who's also a mom of two boys and still needs a gift for my own mother (I know, I know,) I've hand-picked the 15 best deals from Amazon's Mother's Day sale. You'll find a wide range of gift ideas, including best-selling kitchen appliances, handy tech gadgets, smartwatches, tablets, and more. All of the last-minute gifts listed below are also on sale, so you're getting a bargain for mom, which is mother-approved.
A few of my favorite deals for mom include the Apple Watch 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299, the best-selling Echo Spot on sale for $54.99, and the very useful Nextmug temperature-controlled coffee mug on sale for $99.94.
Shop more of my top picks for Mother's Day below, and keep in mind that time is running out to order a gift before Sunday.
15 last-minute Mother's Day deals at Amazon
Who wouldn't love to get a brand-new alarm clock for Mother's Day that also performs like a smart speaker? The Echo Spot pairs a 2.83-inch touch screen with a 1.73-inch front-firing speaker, which might make it the ideal smart alarm clock. With Alexa onboard, you can ask the assistant for the weather, play music, or even schedule alarms. Today's Mother's Day deal from Amazon brings the price down to $54.99 when you apply the code ECHOSPOT25 at checkout.
Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a temperature range of up to 450 degrees. Thankfully, it's non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's Mother's Day deal from Amazon is a record low.
Amazon's best-selling Echo Show 5 is a great last-minute tech gift for mom, and it's on sale for only $64.99. The 2023 Echo Show 5 features a compact 5.5-inch display but packs impressive sound with deeper bass and clearer vocals. With Amazon Alexa, you can listen to podcasts, movies, music, and more.
Add a Fitbit fitness tracking to mom's wrist, with this 25% discount on the best-selling Charge 6. The ergonomic band and slender display provide sleep monitoring, multisport tracking, ECG, GPS, contactless payments, and more.
I own the popular Bissell Little Green portable carpet cleaner, so I know my mom would love to own a model of her own. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.
If your mom is a reader, Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 tablet would make a great gift. It's currently on sale for $89.99. It has a big, bright 10-inch Full HD display, 3GB of RAM, and an octa-core processor for speedy performance. The tablet also works with Amazon Alexa and provides an impressive 12 hours of battery life.
I can't think of a better last-minute gift that mom will actually love than this Nextmug temperature-controlled coffee mug. It solves the problem of your coffee getting cold with self-heating technology that can keep your beverage warm, hot, or piping hot for hours.
If you want to gift mom some quality-sounding earbuds, the Beats Studio Buds are on sale for $99.95. The earbuds feature Active Noise Cancelling technology, a comfortable fit, and quality audio performance. This deal is a great alternative compared to Apple's AirPods Pro 2, which are priced at $189.
A robot vacuum and mop!?! Yes, please! Mom will have this Roomba combo, which is on sale for an incredible $149. The Roomba vacuums and mops in one pass and features a special brush for edge cleaning so dust can't gather. Today's deal is a record-low price, and I can't imagine it will drop further during Memorial Day weekend.
Apple's latest entry-level iPad was released last month, and Amazon's Mother's Day sale is offering it for a record-low price – that's incredible value for a powerful budget-friendly tablet. The iPad 11 packs Apple's A16 chip for laptop-like speed, 128GB of storage, an impressive camera system, and an all-day battery life.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is still Apple's latest and greatest smartwatch, and it's down to a record-low price of just $299 for Mother's Day. The smartwatch features Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display.
Upgrade your mom's baking game with the best-selling KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer, which is $100 off for Mother's Day. It comes with a stainless steel bowl and three attachments for mixing, kneading, and beating – everything the amateur or intermediate baker needs for the kitchen.
The Beats Studio Pro headphones feature a beautiful design, are easy to use, deliver excellent sound, and are 51% off today. This specific Mother's Day deal from Amazon is for the Kim Kardashian special edition model, which come in sleek colors.
The Breville Barista Express is the ideal coffee machine for moms who love a good cup of brew. It looks great, it’s easy to use, and it has neat extras like a grind size dial, a powerful steam wand for microfoam milk, and a built-in coffee grinder. Thanks to digital temperature controls, even the water is provided at the precise temperature needed.
Samsung's The Frame TV is my dream Mother's Day gift, and the 55-inch model just dropped to $997.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. Plus, the display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
You can also visit our Memorial Day sales guide for all the best early offers.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.