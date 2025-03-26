Our favorite ultrawide OLED monitor just got a massive discount for the Amazon Spring Sale - get it now before it nearly doubles in price!
A discount as big as its screen
Looking for a new ultrawide monitor to replace a dual screen setup? The Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED for $949.99 (usually $1,599.99) is an excellent choice, especially at this heavily discounted price.
You're scoring a 49-inch OLED panel with the specs to back it up, including a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time. It also features a nice 1800R curve, so you don't have to crane your neck to look from one end of the monitor to the other.
Plus, this ultrawide monitor comes with some great quality of life features, like a speaker system that's pretty solid (which is far more than can be said for nearly every monitor out there) and lots of room for customization.
A huge 49-inch panel isn't for everyone, but if you want to slim your setup down to one monitor that can do it all, especially with a near 50% discount, the Odyssey G9 OLED delivers on all fronts.
• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale
Today's best Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 deal
Few do ultrawide monitors better than Samsung. The Odyssey G9 OLED has everything you need in a premium gaming monitor, from a 240Hz refresh rate to 0.03ms response time and QHD (1440p) resolution to boot. Not to mention the star of the show, its massive 49-inch QD-OLED panel - after testing it for a week, we named it "one of the best ultrawide monitors out there" and gave it a 4.5-star rating thanks to its many upsides and few drawbacks (like a lacking port selection). The main barrier to entry here is typically the $1,600 price tag, but thanks to Amazon Spring Sale, you can pick it up under $950.
More Amazon Big Spring Sale deals
The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is a dream gaming monitor, especially for ultrawide lovers. Its OLED panel provides fantastic image quality and deep black levels, thanks to its infinite contrast ratio, with the ability to bend the display to an 800R curvature for greater immersion.
