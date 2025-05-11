I'd jump at the chance to swap my 24-inch LCD monitor for this 25-inch color E Ink alternative – if only I could afford it

Boox, the maker of some of the best ereaders and E Ink writing tablets, has just announced its first ever color PC monitor. Called the Boox Mira Pro, it uses a 25.3-inch E Ink Kaleido 3 display that emulates the look of paper – a screen technology that's already in use in several popular ereaders, including the Kindle Colorsoft and the Kobo Libra Colour.

Like ereaders, the Mira Pro is front lit rather than having backlighting like on LCD screens, with the ability to adjust both brightness and the light temperature (warm or cold). There's also a dedicated refresh button to minimize ghosting which can be a major problem on e-paper displays. This paper-like panel will also reduce reflections and glare.

To bolster its monitor credentials, the Mira Pro also features a pair of built-in speakers and five ports, including USB-C, HDMI, mini HDMI and DisplayPort. You can also get a Mira Pro version to support the operating system you use, whether that's Windows, Mac or Linux.

That's about it for the Mira Pro's main credentials, which is essentially a color version of the black-and-white Boox Mira that was launched in 2023.

(Image credit: Onyx Boox)

An easy read

I'm a huge proponent of ereaders because of the E Ink screens they use, whether in grayscale or color. For avid readers like me, they're 'easy on the eyes', allowing you to read right until bedtime. So wouldn't it be nice if there was a capable E Ink PC monitor that didn't strain the eyes as much for the approximately eight hours I spend working?

As a photographer, I wouldn't use an E Ink screen to edit my photos as the colors would be too soft and unsaturated, but I can absolutely see it fitting into my workflow in the office, which is predominantly as an editor of articles for TechRadar. It would replace the aging 24-inch Dell monitor I currently have set up in the vertical orientation specifically for editing articles because it has major viewing-angle issues.

Checking drafts written in a Google Document by one of the writers on my team would be fantastic on an E Ink display. I've already tried doing so on an E Ink screen, albeit on the 10-inch one on the Boox Go 10.3 as it allows me to log into my Google Drive account. However, it's not the easiest device to type on (and I can't write on Google Docs on it), so a dedicated monitor that seamlessly connects with my MacBook and other peripherals would be nice indeed.

(Image credit: Onyx Boox)

Got any spare change?

It's the limited use of an E Ink display that has me questioning its launch price of $1,899.99 / AU$2, 499 (about £1,400). I'm also a little concerned with how well the E Ink Kaleido 3 display on the Mira Pro might have been optimized to display the 4,096 colors in its palette.

While color Boox ereaders are good – and I've tested many of them – I think Kobo has done a better job of making full use of the Kaleido 3 tech. So while the Mira Pro might be just enough for my specific use case, I suspect other users would find it lacking.

Moreover, based on my previous experience with Boox ereaders (color or monochrome), the company hasn't always been able to minimize ghosting – except on the Boox Palma – despite offering multiple refresh rates that can be applied on a per-application basis. Would the refresh button be any better? Well, I can't say for sure as I've not tried either the Mira or the Mira Pro.

As high as the price might seem, particularly taking into consideration the limitations of such a screen, it does seem to be kinda, sorta on par with ereader prices. For example, 10-inch monochrome E Ink writing tablets like the 2024 Kindle Scribe and the reMarkable 2 sell for upwards of $400 / £370 / AU$600, while the color reMarkable Paper Pro (which uses a custom version of the newer E Ink Gallery 3 technology) will set you back $579 / £559 / AU$929 with the basic Marker. Extrapolate these prices for a 25-inch display and throw in the cost of the stand and I can see why it's priced so high.

And customers in the US will need to also take into consideration any potential tariffs, so expect to pay more than the listed launch price.

Despite the high price, I'd be very excited to have something like that on my desk.

