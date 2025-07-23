Asus ProArt PA32QCV offers 6K clarity and HDR600 without the eye-watering XDR price

Factory-calibrated color accuracy claims sound good on paper, but longevity remains an open question

HDR10 support and 10-bit color make this panel interesting for high-contrast workflows

Asus has announced the ProArt Display PA32QCV, a 6K-resolution business monitor aimed at creative professionals who require accurate color and sharp detail.

Priced at $1,299, it undercuts Apple’s $4,999 Pro Display XDR while targeting similar use cases in media production.

The PA32QCV delivers 6K visuals at 6016x3384 resolution, producing a pixel density of 218 pixels per inch, more than three times that of a standard 1080p monitor.

ProArt PA32QCV brings impressive specs that remain to be tested

This device also supports HDR10 and meets the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard, which allows for brighter highlights, deeper contrast, and are particularly useful when working with high-dynamic-range content. The extra detail helps with crisper text, sharper lines, and more precise visuals.

In terms of color accuracy, Asus promises factory-calibrated Delta E<2 performance, backed by Calman Verification. The display covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, and it also offers 100% sRGB support and 10-bit depth, delivering over a billion colors.

This makes it a strong option for video editing and other color-critical tasks, although how long the factory calibration remains accurate is unclear.

The monitor includes dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, supporting data transfer, charging, and video passthrough through a single cable.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, and additional USB-C ports.

Auto KVM support adds flexibility, letting users control two connected computers with a single keyboard and mouse.

These features suggest it could serve well not only as a display for photo editing but also as a capable all-purpose business monitor.

Asus also emphasizes Mac compatibility. macOS users can adjust settings using the DisplayWidget Center app.

A new M Model-P3 preset aligns the display’s output with macOS devices.

Users can change brightness, contrast, and color temperature with a mouse, and MacBook brightness keys can control the monitor directly.

This may appeal to Mac-focused creatives, although such software tools often lack long-term support.

Asus is promoting a Creative Cloud giveaway with the display in some markets, but the value of bundled software depends on the user’s needs.

The bigger question is whether this 6K screen, despite its impressive specs, will meet the demands of professionals over time.

Via Techpowerup