Finally! Asus' 6K rival to Pro Display XDR will debut within weeks and will cost a fraction of its Apple rival
MacBook users can tweak this monitor like it’s part of the Apple ecosystem
- Asus ProArt PA32QCV offers 6K clarity and HDR600 without the eye-watering XDR price
- Factory-calibrated color accuracy claims sound good on paper, but longevity remains an open question
- HDR10 support and 10-bit color make this panel interesting for high-contrast workflows
Asus has announced the ProArt Display PA32QCV, a 6K-resolution business monitor aimed at creative professionals who require accurate color and sharp detail.
Priced at $1,299, it undercuts Apple’s $4,999 Pro Display XDR while targeting similar use cases in media production.
The PA32QCV delivers 6K visuals at 6016x3384 resolution, producing a pixel density of 218 pixels per inch, more than three times that of a standard 1080p monitor.
ProArt PA32QCV brings impressive specs that remain to be tested
This device also supports HDR10 and meets the VESA DisplayHDR 600 standard, which allows for brighter highlights, deeper contrast, and are particularly useful when working with high-dynamic-range content. The extra detail helps with crisper text, sharper lines, and more precise visuals.
In terms of color accuracy, Asus promises factory-calibrated Delta E<2 performance, backed by Calman Verification. The display covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, and it also offers 100% sRGB support and 10-bit depth, delivering over a billion colors.
This makes it a strong option for video editing and other color-critical tasks, although how long the factory calibration remains accurate is unclear.
The monitor includes dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, supporting data transfer, charging, and video passthrough through a single cable.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Other connectivity options include HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, and additional USB-C ports.
Auto KVM support adds flexibility, letting users control two connected computers with a single keyboard and mouse.
These features suggest it could serve well not only as a display for photo editing but also as a capable all-purpose business monitor.
Asus also emphasizes Mac compatibility. macOS users can adjust settings using the DisplayWidget Center app.
A new M Model-P3 preset aligns the display’s output with macOS devices.
Users can change brightness, contrast, and color temperature with a mouse, and MacBook brightness keys can control the monitor directly.
This may appeal to Mac-focused creatives, although such software tools often lack long-term support.
Asus is promoting a Creative Cloud giveaway with the display in some markets, but the value of bundled software depends on the user’s needs.
The bigger question is whether this 6K screen, despite its impressive specs, will meet the demands of professionals over time.
Via Techpowerup
You might also like
- Here are the best mobile workstations around today
- We've also listed the best monitors for every budget and resolution
- Lenovo launches white ThinkPad with four ports, no red TrackPoint, and no physical touchpad buttons
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.