Samsung Smart Monitor M9 merges OLED clarity and AI intelligence in a sleek, hybrid workspace device

With Pantone certification and QD-OLED tech, the M9 is built for color-critical creative work

Samsung M9 gives all there is to give, but that $1,599 price tag feels overly ambitious

Samsung has unveiled the Smart Monitor M9, which adds QD-OLED technology and artificial intelligence to the company’s monitor lineup for the first time.

With its 32-inch 4K panel, the M9 blends work, gaming, and entertainment into a single device, aiming to serve as both a productivity tool and a media hub.

But at $1,599, it raises the question of how much users should really pay for a monitor, even one this rich in features.

A hybrid screen for work and play

Samsung’s M9 OLED panel is paired with features like Glare-Free coating for better visibility in bright rooms and OLED Safeguard+, a thermal management system to reduce burn-in over time.

The display is Pantone Validated, meaning it can replicate over 2,100 colors and 110 SkinTone shades, a mark of visual precision that creative professionals may appreciate.

On paper, the specs are impressive. AI Picture Optimizer, 4K AI Upscaling Pro, and Active Voice Amplifier Pro all promise to adjust visuals and audio in real time based on content and surroundings.

The monitor also includes a 165Hz refresh rate, a 0.03ms response time, and Nvidia G-SYNC compatibility, offering some gaming credibility without needing a dedicated console or PC, thanks to Samsung Gaming Hub and built-in streaming apps.

However, it’s worth questioning whether this justifies the asking price - comparable smart monitors, like LG’s 32LQ6300 or even the previous Samsung M8 Smart Monitor, offer 4K panels with smart features for hundreds less.

For many users looking for the best business monitor or the best monitor for Mac Mini, the AI enhancements and integrated entertainment platform may simply be unnecessary.

Likewise, those wanting the best monitor for MacBook Pro may already rely on Apple’s own display ecosystem, making features like Microsoft 365 integration and Tizen OS redundant.

The M9 clearly pushes technical boundaries, but its price positions it closer to a luxury item than a practical everyday monitor.