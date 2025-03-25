This is probably the best offer you'll get for a bendable display: the Corsair Xeneon Flex is almost 50% off this Amazon Spring Sale
Fans of funky monitors won't want to miss this
If there were ever an opportunity for me to throw my wallet at any gaming monitor, it would be this. And no, it's not because the Samsung Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen I've been eyeballing for a while is on sale: no, it's a monitor that might just hit the sweet spot for ultrawide enthusiasts like myself, and one that also packs a curious and unique feature.
Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale
The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 gaming monitor is now available on Amazon in the US for $1,099.99 (previously $1,999.99), with a whopping 45% discount, and available on Amazon in the UK for £1,199.98 (previously £2,099.99) during Amazon's spring sale. That's almost $1,000 off the original price in the US, saving you a hefty chunk of change on a phenomenal monitor.
This is a display that not only provides exceptional levels of immersion thanks to its gorgeously vibrant OLED panel, but its bendable nature allows users to switch from a flat screen to an 800R curved display using the sturdy handles on mounted either side of the monitor. If you've been saving money for a new high-end gaming monitor, look no further. Seriously.
Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 deals in your region!
Today's best Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 deal in the US
The Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 is truly a dream gaming monitor, especially for ultrawide lovers. Its OLED panel provides fantastic image quality and deep black levels, thanks to its infinite contrast ratio, with the ability to bend the display to an 800R curvature for greater immersion.
Today's best Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 deal in the UK
The Xeneon Flex is one of the best gaming monitors on the market, with a fantastic OLED 240Hz display, great 0.03ms response time, and its bendable nature. Its 45-inch display will get the best out of the 3440x1440 resolution.
OLED has simply become my - and many other gamers' - preference when it comes to displays: the immersion you get from the contrast and color vibrancy is second to none, as everything in whatever game I'm playing is showcased in the best way possible.
The Corsair Xeneon Flex ticks all the necessary boxes, and while the 45-inch screen size is arguably a little too much for the 3440x1440 resolution due to the pixel density, the sharpness of the OLED panel and its bendable capabilities are enough to set this potential issue aside (especially if you tend to sit further away from your screen).
It's great to see prices for OLED monitors drop significantly, as they're in a league of their own when compared to regular LCD displays. Although I'm still holding out on a potential greater discount for Samsung's Odyssey Ark 2nd Gen (which is a mini-LED) for its multitasking capabilities, the Xeneon Flex is probably the better option for a gaming-focused setup, so I would certainly recommend it.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
