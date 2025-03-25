The Amazon UK Spring Sale starts now: I've rounded up the 36 best deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, appliances, and more

Amazon has just launched its massive Spring Deal Days sale, featuring thousands of discounts on everything from own-brand smart home devices to cheap TVs. Regardless of what you're looking for, the bargains stretch across the retailer's vast inventory today and will continue to do so throughout the rest of the week.

As TechRadar's deals editor, I've rounded up the 36 best deals I've found (so far) in the retailer's sale, including several highly rated devices we've tried, tested and approved. A couple of highlights include the Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon for £199 (was £249), a 50-inch Amazon Fire 4K TV for £299 (was £499), and the Google Pixel 9 Pro for £799 (was £999).

Alongside these admittedly pretty pricey buys, you'll also find some great cheaper options today if you're looking for tech on a budget. Options include an Amazon Kindle for £79.99 (was £94.99), Blink Mini smart cams from £18.99, and the Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker for £22.99 (was £44.99).

As previously stated, the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale will run through to next Monday so there's plenty of time to browse. It's worth noting, however, that some of these feature deals are time-sensitive or available in limited quantities so it's best to pick them up sooner rather than later.

Best deals in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Amazon Kindle: was £94.99 now £79.99 at Amazon The newest version of the standard Kindle is now on sale for the first time ever as part of the Black Friday sale at Amazon. It's a basic ereader, but it still boasts a six-week battery life and space for thousands of books. Given it's £45 cheaper than the Paperwhite, this is clearly a better pick for the infrequent reader after a more budget-friendly option. It's still a solid option, though, with a 6-inch glare-free display, fast page turns and an adjustable front light to help you read in all environments.

Ring Battery Video Doorbell: was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The latest wireless Ring Doorbell has been discounted back to its lowest-ever price after this £40 price cut. We've tested more advanced versions and have been impressed with the video quality and night vision colour, but it's a shame that some of this device's value is usable exclusively with a Ring Protect subscription. However, if you're fine with paying for a subscription or already using a Ring-based home security system, it'll be worth the cost.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon Amazon's new version of the standard Fire TV Stick is now the cheapest it's ever been making this is an affordable way to add or upgrade the essential smart features in your TV, including access to streaming apps in HD, Alexa voice controls and the ability to control other smart home devices. As we said in our Fire TV Stick review, this is a decent option if you're looking to upgrade your streaming setup on the cheap.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was £59.99 now £34.99 at Amazon As the name suggests, the Fire TV Stick 4K streams shows and movies on your TV in ultra-high 4K resolution. It's a good offer for a solid streaming stick that comes with access to all the major apps and supports voice controls through Alexa. Be aware, though, that the previous generation version has been as low as £22.99 before - but that was about three years ago. Chances of seeing that price again are slim as this discount seems to be the new normal for the upgraded streaming stick and the old version has been discontinued from sale.

Amazon Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £22.99 at Amazon Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The Amazon Spring Sale includes the Echo Pop for just £22.99. This is the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now and one that we found was a fun, if somewhat basic, option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, however, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built-in, so you can play music, ask questions, and check the weather completely hands-free. Note that this did fall to £17.99 on Black Friday but it's still a decent buy at £23.

Amazon Kindle Scribe: was £329.99 now £249.99 at Amazon The Kindle Scribe has been discounted a handful of times since its release and this is one of the least exciting ones as we've seen it for as low as £215 in the past. However, it combines some of the best features of the Kindle Paperwhite, such as the glare-free and auto-adjusting display, along with the option to take notes, comment on documents, and doodle using the included stylus pen. Our Kindle Scribe review was down on some missing features that have been added in recent updates, so now this is better value for a multi-functional device.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop: was £599.99 now £359.99 at Amazon If i was looking for a cheap (but alright) laptop in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale I'd go for this Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3. It won't win any awards for style or power but I think the combination of a 12th-generation Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD are quite compelling at this price. This one is perfect for everyday casual use, even if it is a slightly older machine now.

Samsung Galaxy S24: was £759 now £659 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S24 isn't the latest in the range anymore but it's still a superb buy in 2025. Internally, you get a really powerful chipset that's more than capable of smooth gaming, scrolling, or other everyday tasks and the device also outwardly looks very similar to the S25. Cameras are also fantastic so this is a great buy if you're willing to miss out on a few of the latest AI bells and whistles and so on. Today's deal at Amazon matches the price from Black Friday back in November.

Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones: was £299.99 now £249 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 have been £9 cheaper in the past few months but I'd still say this is a solid deal for some of the best wireless headphones money can buy. Alongside a slick new minimalist design, these cans still offer best-in-class noise cancellation and all-day comfort. Yes, they're on the pricey side but a good pair of wireless headphones is always a good investment for both work and the commute.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones: was £229 now £177.99 at Amazon If you like the look of the WH-1000XM5 but think they're too pricey then you could opt for the slightly older fourth-gen model. When it comes to comfort and noise cancellation, these cans are near identical to the latest model but they do feature an older (and arguably less cool) design. If you can overlook that, however, then these are the clear choice for outright value.

Apple MacBook Air (M4, 512GB): was £1,199 now £1,099 at Amazon Amazon has just posted its first ever price cut on the brand new Macbook Air M4 - and it's the model I'd go for, too. The configuration in question here is the expanded 512GB storage model, which just makes more sense to me versus the rather 256GB on the baseline version. And, at £100 off, I actually think this is a great saving considering this model is brand new. As an overview, this latest model features the powerful and efficient M4 chipset and also has the new Sky Blue colour option.

Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon: was £249 now £199 at Amazon The Oura Gen 3 is an older smart ring now but it's still a great buy if you're looking for a wearable on a budget. The design is a little bulkier than the Gen 4 but you still get sleep, stress, and blood oxygen tracking - which are the essentials. This particular model also features the new Oura app, which makes tracking the 20 biometrics that this model can capture easy.

Anker PowerCore Essential 20,000: was £39.99 now £24.99 at Amazon This is a handy and affordable power bank from the popular and well-rated Anker brand. It boasts a sleek and slim design that makes it easy to carry around, while it still can recharge many mobiles up to three times over. There are also multiple ports that allow you to charge two devices at once, which is a nice added convenience at this low price.

Flexispot 140 x 60cm electric standing desk: was £199 now £99 at Amazon This isn't one of Flexispot's higher-end desks but it's impressive you can get an electric standing desk from a well-known brand for just £99. This is a relatively basic desk, but it features additions like cable managment options, a drink holder, and a headphones stand, which are thoughtful inclusions. Note that this price is only available from a £60 coupon code that you'll need to apply at checkout.

Ninja Foodi 11-in-1 SmartLid multi-cooker: was £299 now £169.68 at Amazon Amazon loves to discount these Ninja multi-cookers regularly but this is by all accounts a new record-low price on one of our favourites. While this 11-in-1 SmartLid model (technically the "OL550UK") is a little on the pricey side, you won't be let down by it's versatility. At 6L, it's sizeable enough for a family of four and is great for everything from basic air frying and slow cooking to pressure cooking.

roborock Q5 Pro Plus robot vacuum: was £499.99 now £279.99 at Amazon We think the Q5 Pro+ is a robot vacuum that punches well above it's price point - not least with today's record-low price at Amazon. Despite being one of roborock's more budget-orientated model, we found that this one performed admirably thanks to its LiDAR navigation, excellent app, and efficient self-emptying dock. For basic tasks, this one is great - although it's not the best at mopping and we found its object avoidance to be on the clumsy side.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE: was £449 now £331.55 at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a competitor to the iPad Air that's closer in price to the basic standard iPad. You get a great 1440p high-refresh rate display, IP68 rating water resistant design, and an included S-Pen that's superb for drawing. Overall, it's an incredibly good value mid-range slate that's currently sitting at its lowest ever price at Amazon right now. If you prefer Android to iOS, then this is a superb option.

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 50-inch 4K TV: was £499.99 now £299.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is a strong buy after this £200 discount if you want a more modern option for your everyday TV viewing. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

Blink Outdoor: was £89.99 now £29.99 at Amazon Amazon has a massive discount on this wireless outdoor security camera as part of its early Spring Deal Days sale. You get 1080p HD video, motion detection, and the option of two-way talk through the Blink app. A two-year battery life also means you can have the camera set up and running for a good amount of time. Of course, there's Alexa compatibility too, so you can see through cameras using your Echo Show or other displays. You can also add up to three extra cameras to get an impressive bundle for the price if you want to get started with an easy-to-use home security system.

Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £199 at Amazon This updated Sonos Era 100 currently sits in the top spot as our favorite speaker here at TechRadar and it's now back to its cheapest price yet. It offers terrific audio quality for its small size with a rich soundscape and strong bass. It's also versatile so you can connect to it via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or an aux cable and fire music to it from multiple streaming services. The hefty starting price was the only off-putting factor in our Sonos Era 100 review, but this discount makes it a great buy as an all-around home speaker.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was £399.99 now £249.99 at Amazon Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 3

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB If you want a good value Windows laptop then this configuration of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 is a strong buy. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD to ensure good entry-level performance for the price. These specs aren't top-end, but they're fine if you're using your laptop for word processing, streaming shows, web browsing, video calls, or answering emails.

Ninja Blast Portable Blender: was £49.99 now £39 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Portable Blender is Ninja's best-selling personal-sized blender for smoothies, slushies, and shakes. It comes with a USB-rechargeable base, so you don't need to swap batteries every few months, and a leakproof lid with a carrying handle. Its convenient, grab-and-go design stood out to our reviewer, who gave it four out of five stars. This is the second-best price I've seen for the Ninja Blast after it fell to £31.99 at the end of last year.

Amazon Fire TV 50-inch Omni QLED Series 4K TV: was £649.99 now £399.99 at Amazon Amazon's Fire TV Omni QLED Series is a big step up in the otherwise cheap and cheerful range of smart TVs. This set boasts premium features including a QLED display, HDR, Dolby Vision, local array dimming and HDMI 2.1 support to deliver a top-quality picture for all-around viewing and gaming. It's not always easy to find a TV of this size and with these high-end features for under £400, so it's an excellent buy for the budget-conscious without compromising on quality.

Amazon eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router: was £229.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Mesh Wi-Fi systems sound like a fancy and complex bit of tech, but they're effectively just a way to improve or expand Wi-Fi coverage around your home – especially if you live in a larger space. This set gets you three additional routers with modern Wi-Fi 6 at a massively reduced price – in fact, this is just £10 more than the cheapest I've ever seen this set. You can connect these to your existing modem and spread them around your home to eliminate dead zones.

Fitbit Inspire 3: was £84.99 now £59.99 at Amazon The discount may be small but the Fitbit Inspire 3 is an excellent value-for-money device for newcomers or those curious about the usefulness of exercise tracking. The battery lasts for a lengthy ten days and the tracker is packed with features and content that a beginner needs to get started. Even more so at this price, which is just £1 more than the cheapest it's ever been.

Oral-B iO3 Electric Toothbrush: was £160 now £59.99 at Amazon The iO range is usually a more expensive option in Oral-B's range of electric toothbrushes, but this entry-level option is now available for its lowest-ever price. It doesn't boast many high-end features but it has the basic ones you really need to brush your teeth effectively and efficiently, including a two-minute timer and a visible pressure sensor. Plus, you get a bonus toothbrush head and a travel case included for free.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024): was £999 now £899 at Amazon Display - 13.6 inches

Processor - Apple M3

RAM - 16GB

Storage - 256GB Apple's MacBook Air with the M3 chip was our pick for the best laptop before it was replaced by the newer M4 model. This price cut brings the configuration with 16GB of RAM down to a new record-low price so this is still an amazing buy. Windows 11 laptops at this price point just can't compare, and this is an ideal offer if you're looking for a thin, light, and dependable laptop to use for school and work. The upcoming M4 model costs £100 more than this as well, so it's a better option if you're on a budget.

Blink Mini: was £21.99 now £18.99 at Amazon The Blink Mini is one of Amazon's best sellers and the retailer has the compact smart security camera back down to £18.99 – that's £3 more than the lowest price ever. This cheap, straightforward indoor HD camera works with Amazon Alexa and other smart devices. It alerts your smartphone whenever motion is detected so you can monitor your home, pets or children no matter where you are.

Sonos Roam 2: was £179 now £139 at Amazon Here's a great low price for the highly-rated Sonos Roam 2 – one that's just £10 more than the record-low. Even though it's a smaller speaker it still offers fantastic sound, good looks, and neat extras like voice controls. The Roam 2's precision-engineered drivers provide size-defying clarity and bass, while it still manages to be waterproof and dustproof, and easy to carry around.

Beats Studio Pro: was £349.99 now £199 at Amazon The Beats Studio Pro look and feel great, using a minimalist design that means you’ll feel good wearing them. They also have great sound quality and have reasonable active noise cancellation for blocking out the world. Missing out on multipoint support and other extras doesn’t feel so bad now they've hit a great low price, although they were £20 less on Black Friday.

Amazon Fire TV 40-inch 2-Series HD TV: was £299.99 now £179.99 at Amazon Amazon's early offers from the Spring Deal Days sale include this 40-inch display on sale for a record-low price of £179.99. While the Amazon 2-Series TV is just a basic HD display, you get smart capabilities with the Fire TV experience and Amazon Alexa on board for hands-free control at a bargain price. It's far from the best TV in the world, but if you need something small and basic for the kitchen or a kid's room then this is fine for the job.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook: was £235 now £189.99 at Amazon Display - 14 inches

Processor - MediaTek Kompanio 520

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 128GB One of the best cheap laptop deals is this Lenovo IdeaPad 3 Chromebook at Amazon. It's a basic device but suitable for those who need a portable and inexpensive laptop with reasonable battery life to handle schoolwork or light use. This is a safe and solid choice at a budget price with an impressive 13.5-hour battery life and a decent-sized 14-inch display.

Google Pixel 9 Pro: was £999 now £799 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the latest high-end phone from the manufacturer with an improved Tensor chip so you’ll get speedier performance than before. It also has better cameras with a triple-lens camera system including wide, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses, and it has more AI-powered features than its predecessors. As you’d expect from a Google Pixel phone, it looks great too and offers the cleanest Android experience. All of that is now available for a record-low price at Amazon.

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) Soundbar: was £449 now £339 at Amazon This second-generation Sonos Beam soundbar is quite old now but this discount drops it to just £30 more than its previous record-low price. That's still a great offer for a compact and stylish soundbar with excellent integration with the wider Sonos ecosystem and Dolby Atmos support for a more immersive experience when watching movies. We also found it's great at playing music in our Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review so it's a good choice if you need one for multiple uses.

Samsung Galaxy Fit3: was £59 now £49 at Amazon This was £10 cheaper before, but now at less than £50, it's still a good time to buy Samsung's budget smartwatch. As well as all the basic fitness, health and sleep tracking features, the Galaxy Fit3 is an excellent extension to your smartphone that lets you check your messages, control your music and navigate easily with simple gestures. Everything centres around the impressive 1.6-inch AMOLED display and battery life is also not a problem with 13 days on a single charge.