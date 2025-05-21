Upgrade your PS5 display this Memorial Day with this excellent discount on the Sony Inzone M9 4K gaming monitor

If you're looking to get a quality gaming monitor upgrade on the cheap, this Memorial Day, then Walmart's Memorial Day sales have you more than covered.
Right now, the Sony Inzone M9 gaming monitor is down to $599.99 at Walmart (was $899.99), which is almost - it's so close - to a record low price. This is a premium monitor, built with PS5 and PC in mind, so is perfect for console and PC gaming, and at this price offers excellent bang for buck value for a premium 4K screen.
Today's best PS5 monitor deal
This 4K 144Hz monitor is basically at its lowest ever price right now, with this price only a couple of dollars higher than the record low, as far as we can tell. A great deal for anyone looking to upgrade their PS5, PS5 Pro, or PC display.
Price check: $599.99 at Amazon | $647.99 at Best Buy | $799.99 at Target (includes Sony Inzone Buds) | $899.99 at PS Direct
While the Inzone M9 has been usurped by the newer Sony Inzone M9 II, and is becoming harder and harder to find as a result, it is still a wonderful screen that's well-reviewed and held in high regard by experts and owners alike.
It has a stellar spec list that includes a gorgeous 4K panel, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 1ms GtG response time, and a host of PS5-focused features such as Auto HDR Tone Mapping that make it an excellent proposition for any one looking to game in 4K on PC or those who want a dedicated PS5 monitor for their PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro.
If you're not in the US or UK or want to keep your options open, then below you can see the latest and lowest prices going for the M9, no matter where you are.
