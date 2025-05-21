Sony Inzone gaming headsets and earbuds are enjoying big price cuts at Walmart ahead of Memorial Day

Walmart is kicking off its Memorial Day sales period with some enticing discounts on Sony Inzone gaming headsets as well as the superb Sony Inzone Buds.
Right now, you can pick up the very budget-friendly Sony Inzone H3s for just $48 (was $98) at Walmart. That's a monumental $50 saving. The next step up are the Sony Inzone H5s, which are currently down to $128 (was $149.99). Not quite as impressive a discount, but still very much worth a look.
Now we get onto the more premium savings, starting with the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset, which has dropped to $228 (was $299.99), making for a seriously good saving. Lastly, if you're after something much more compact, the Sony Inzone Buds have been discounted to $178 (was $198) and come with a set of silicone ear tips at no extra cost.
Today's Sony Inzone headset deals
An incredibly impressive saving if you're in the market for a cheap wired headset that packs that first-party Sony quality. While lacking the features and some sound quality of its pricier counterparts, this remains a stunner of a deal if you're simply after a way to communicate easily and clearly with pals online.
Price check: Sony - $49.99
UK price: Amazon - £55
It's not quite the barnstormer of a saving that we see with the H3 headset above. But $128 for a wireless gaming headset with exceptional audio is still a great purchase, and is the one we'd recommend if you're looking for a comfortably mid-range pair of cans.
Price check: Best Buy - $129.99
UK price: Amazon - £119
Sony's premium gaming headset is currently available at a price that beats out the previous PlayStation Direct best by a couple of bucks. Supremely comfortable and sporting exceptional sound and active noise cancellation, this is absolutely the one to shoot for if you're after a luxurious audio experience on PS5 and/or PC.
Price check: Best Buy - $229.99
UK price: Amazon - £199
While only a $20 saving, I felt it was worth including the Sony Inzone Buds here simply because they are an exceptional pair of gaming earbuds for the price. If you don't fancy a heavy headset weighing you down while you play, this is the option to go for.
Price check: Sony - $179.99
UK price: Amazon - £149
No matter which model you pick here, the Sony Inzone range of gaming headsets and earbuds routinely find themselves in our bespoke buying guides, including the best PS5 headsets and best gaming earbuds pages. That's thanks to their superb audio and build qualities, not to mention impressive battery life and extra features like active noise cancellation.
It is worth noting that these are best used on PS5, as they fully support the console's Tempest 3D audio profile. However, they're perfectly grand on PC, too. Whether you're immersing yourself in the best PS5 games or chatting it up online with friends, few gaming headsets are better than Sony's Inzone lineup.
Not in the US? Check the list below for all the best deals and discounts on Sony Inzone headsets and earbuds.
