Sony Inzone gaming headsets and earbuds are enjoying big price cuts at Walmart ahead of Memorial Day

Walmart is kicking off its Memorial Day sales period with some enticing discounts on Sony Inzone gaming headsets as well as the superb Sony Inzone Buds.

Right now, you can pick up the very budget-friendly Sony Inzone H3s for just $48 (was $98) at Walmart. That's a monumental $50 saving. The next step up are the Sony Inzone H5s, which are currently down to $128 (was $149.99). Not quite as impressive a discount, but still very much worth a look.

Now we get onto the more premium savings, starting with the Sony Inzone H9 gaming headset, which has dropped to $228 (was $299.99), making for a seriously good saving. Lastly, if you're after something much more compact, the Sony Inzone Buds have been discounted to $178 (was $198) and come with a set of silicone ear tips at no extra cost.

Today's Sony Inzone headset deals

No matter which model you pick here, the Sony Inzone range of gaming headsets and earbuds routinely find themselves in our bespoke buying guides, including the best PS5 headsets and best gaming earbuds pages. That's thanks to their superb audio and build qualities, not to mention impressive battery life and extra features like active noise cancellation.

It is worth noting that these are best used on PS5, as they fully support the console's Tempest 3D audio profile. However, they're perfectly grand on PC, too. Whether you're immersing yourself in the best PS5 games or chatting it up online with friends, few gaming headsets are better than Sony's Inzone lineup.

