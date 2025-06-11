Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: Best Buy announces imminent restock, while UK availability improves

It's been a few days since the launch, and there is currently almost no Nintendo Switch 2 stock available to buy - particularly in the US. However, Best Buy has recently confirmed some form of online stock event, so this could be the place to try right now.

Aside from that, we'll be tracking stock across all the major retailers in the US and giving you up-to-date information as we find it or get it. Amazingly, we're still waiting for any news from Amazon, which still hasn't had the console up for sale.

In the UK, there was some excellent availability for the Nintendo Switch 2 for launch day, and after a tough day or so, it seems like stock is improving. We'll be checking UK retailers regularly for any updates, so rest assured, you'll find the best links for that region here too.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles too, however.

I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links and information for you to find your new console. For an overview of the best retailers to check, simply navigate below to our extensive list for both territories. Our live updates are at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings

restock on June 11 Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy Best Buy had in-store launch day stock but won't be offering online stock for a few days after launch, sadly.

check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet in the Switch 2 pre-order phase, so we're hoping for big things come soon.

Out of stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart Walmart is one of the two big retailers to be going live at midnight ET with launch stock.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com Target did have online stock available this morning, but it's all sold out now, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US Sam's Club should have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock for members, so log in if you're signed up to check the latest availability.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline Antonline did have consoles to buy recently this morning but they're all sold out from what I can see now. It's worth checking in, however, since the retailer has everything listed as 'coming soon'.

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.88 at Walmart It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon Amazon's launch-day stock has all dried up now but I'd recommend checking in anyway to check. Restocks aren't out of the ordinary at the retailer - and initial stock held up pretty well.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys At the time of writing, Currys appears to be out of stock of the Switch 2. But it's one of the main UK retailers to check for stock right now.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk Very's Switch 2 bundles have been regularly coming in and out of stock, but it's a great place to continue to keep checking for a bundle, especially as the Nintendo Switch 2Switch 2 & Mario Kart World option appears to be in stock the most.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.

Live now Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection As of a recent check, The Game Collection has completely sold out of Switch 2 consoles. But do keep an eye on it for restocks.

In stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos Argos has the Switch 2 in stock and is definitely a retailer to check for the latest bundles.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net ShopTo had the Switch 2 for backorder earlier today but now it's even seemingly sold out of those. Unfortunately, all you can do is check back in regularly to see if backorders open again soon.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £429.99 at EE EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.

Live now by invite Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but it's selling quickly.

Coming soon Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly recently so is definitely one to keep an eye on.

Check stock Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, with some Switch 2 stock available at the time of writing.