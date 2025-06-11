Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: Best Buy announces imminent restock, while UK availability improves

Live
It's been a few days since the launch, and there is currently almost no Nintendo Switch 2 stock available to buy - particularly in the US. However, Best Buy has recently confirmed some form of online stock event, so this could be the place to try right now.
Aside from that, we'll be tracking stock across all the major retailers in the US and giving you up-to-date information as we find it or get it. Amazingly, we're still waiting for any news from Amazon, which still hasn't had the console up for sale.
In the UK, there was some excellent availability for the Nintendo Switch 2 for launch day, and after a tough day or so, it seems like stock is improving. We'll be checking UK retailers regularly for any updates, so rest assured, you'll find the best links for that region here too.
Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles too, however.
I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links and information for you to find your new console. For an overview of the best retailers to check, simply navigate below to our extensive list for both territories. Our live updates are at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US Quick Links
- Best Buy: restock happeniong today (June 11)
- Amazon: still no stock updates
- Walmart: check stock
- Target: check stock
- Antonline: stock coming soon
- GameStop: in-store only
- Sam's Club: check stock
- My Nintendo Store: check stock
- Newegg: check stock
- Costco: in stock for members
- Verizon: check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK Quick Links
- Amazon: check stock
- Game: in stock now
- Currys: check stock
- Very: check stock
- Argos: check stock
- John Lewis: check stock
- The Game Collection: sold out
- My Nintendo Store: check stock
- ShopTo: check stock
- EE Store: minimal stock
- Smyths Toys: check in-store stock
- eBuyer: stock 'coming soon'
- JD Williams: sold out
- HMV: sold out
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings
Best Buy had in-store launch day stock but won't be offering online stock for a few days after launch, sadly.
Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet in the Switch 2 pre-order phase, so we're hoping for big things come soon.
Walmart is one of the two big retailers to be going live at midnight ET with launch stock.
Target did have online stock available this morning, but it's all sold out now, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.
GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.
Sam's Club should have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock for members, so log in if you're signed up to check the latest availability.
Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.
Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.
Antonline did have consoles to buy recently this morning but they're all sold out from what I can see now. It's worth checking in, however, since the retailer has everything listed as 'coming soon'.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.
It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.
Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.
The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.
Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.
Nintendo Switch 2 games - US
Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.
The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.
If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.
Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.
Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings
Amazon's launch-day stock has all dried up now but I'd recommend checking in anyway to check. Restocks aren't out of the ordinary at the retailer - and initial stock held up pretty well.
Game has some Switch 2 consoles available right now!
At the time of writing, Currys appears to be out of stock of the Switch 2. But it's one of the main UK retailers to check for stock right now.
Very's Switch 2 bundles have been regularly coming in and out of stock, but it's a great place to continue to keep checking for a bundle, especially as the Nintendo Switch 2Switch 2 & Mario Kart World option appears to be in stock the most.
John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.
As of a recent check, The Game Collection has completely sold out of Switch 2 consoles. But do keep an eye on it for restocks.
Argos has the Switch 2 in stock and is definitely a retailer to check for the latest bundles.
ShopTo had the Switch 2 for backorder earlier today but now it's even seemingly sold out of those. Unfortunately, all you can do is check back in regularly to see if backorders open again soon.
EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.
The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.
JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but it's selling quickly.
The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly recently so is definitely one to keep an eye on.
HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, with some Switch 2 stock available at the time of writing.
Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - UK
The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is widely available in the UK to order and is our top recommendation for an accessory if you're looking to bulk out your setup from the off
Also available at: Argos | Very | EE |John Lewis | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store (out of stock) | Smyths Toys
The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera could be the most interesting of Switch 2 accessories, enabling you to beam yourself to your friends as you play, and it's available to order in the UK right now.
Also available at: Argos | Very | EE | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£54.95) | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys
A carry case and screen protector are things I always recommend for almost every device that will take one - getting it sorted before the console arrives will give you great peace of mind too.
Also available at: Very | EE | John Lewis (£24.99) | The Game Collection (£29.95) | My Nintendo Store
Anyone in the UK looking to get a bunch of controllers and ready for couch gaming can order an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers right now.
Also available at: Argos | Very | EE | John Lewis |