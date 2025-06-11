Recommended reading

Live

Nintendo Switch 2 restocks live: Best Buy announces imminent restock, while UK availability improves

Strap in for some stock tracking

Deals
By last updated
Nintendo Switch 2 launch day stock

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Blue Pixl Media)

1. US stock links
2. UK stock links
3. US accessories
4. US games
5. UK accessories
6. UK games
7. Live coverage

It's been a few days since the launch, and there is currently almost no Nintendo Switch 2 stock available to buy - particularly in the US. However, Best Buy has recently confirmed some form of online stock event, so this could be the place to try right now.

Aside from that, we'll be tracking stock across all the major retailers in the US and giving you up-to-date information as we find it or get it. Amazingly, we're still waiting for any news from Amazon, which still hasn't had the console up for sale.

In the UK, there was some excellent availability for the Nintendo Switch 2 for launch day, and after a tough day or so, it seems like stock is improving. We'll be checking UK retailers regularly for any updates, so rest assured, you'll find the best links for that region here too.

Remember, a Nintendo Switch 2 console by itself goes for $449.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99. There's also an official bundle that throws in a digital copy of Mario Kart World and costs $499.99 / £429.99 / AU$769.99. We definitely expect to see retailers offering their own bundles too, however.

I've been covering the Switch 2 pre-order and stock situation for weeks now, and know how to search and gather up, and present all the best links and information for you to find your new console. For an overview of the best retailers to check, simply navigate below to our extensive list for both territories. Our live updates are at the bottom of the page, offering a steady stream of the latest tips to help you out.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK Quick Links

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - US complete listings

Nintendo Switch 2
restock on June 11
Nintendo Switch 2: at Best Buy

Best Buy had in-store launch day stock but won't be offering online stock for a few days after launch, sadly.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Amazon

Amazon US has been unbelievably quiet in the Switch 2 pre-order phase, so we're hoping for big things come soon.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Out of stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at Walmart

Walmart is one of the two big retailers to be going live at midnight ET with launch stock.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at target.com

Target did have online stock available this morning, but it's all sold out now, unfortunately. Still, it's worth checking in and keeping an eagle eye on this retailer for more stock drops.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at GameStop

GameStop still only has stock available in stores, so you'll have to go to your local one to see what's available. Nothing online yet.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Sam's Club US

Sam's Club should have the Nintendo Switch 2 in stock for members, so log in if you're signed up to check the latest availability.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at nintendo.com

Keep an eye on this store for any post-launch day stock, though it has been extremely quiet so far. There should be some available at some point, but we don't know when.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: at Newegg

Newegg is a bit of an outsider for stock, having done very little in the pre-order phase despite having listing pages up for a while. One to watch.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: $449.99 at antonline

Antonline did have consoles to buy recently this morning but they're all sold out from what I can see now. It's worth checking in, however, since the retailer has everything listed as 'coming soon'.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - US

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: $84 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is probably our most anticipated Switch 2 accessory and is currently widely available.

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: $54 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is an intriguing accessory you can add to the new console to augment online play with your friends.

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.88 at Walmart

It's currently out of stock at Walmart, but the official carry case and screen protector are definitely worth investing in when Walmart gets more stock of it, so you can rest easy about protecting your new console.

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: $94 at Walmart

Those looking to have a well-stocked Switch 2 accessory cupboard can look to pre-order the Joy-Con 2 controller from Walmart when the retailer gets more stock.

Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2
Samsung micro SD Express Card for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart

The official Samsung microSD Express card is readily available right now and is a perfect acquisition for fans looking to go huge on games at launch and get stuck into plenty of titles without having to worry about space.

HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2
HORI Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2: $59 at Walmart

Probably the most fun Switch 2 accessory, the Piranha Plant Camera from HORI is available to pre-order right now. However, do remember that it has a lower resolution than the official Switch 2 camera at just 480p.

Nintendo Switch 2 games - US

Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong Bananza: $69 at Walmart

Even though it'll arrive a little after the Switch 2's launch, the next 3D Donkey Kong game is going to be a brilliant one to play as one of the first bona fide Switch 2 games.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $79 at Walmart

The Switch 2 version of Tears of the Kingdom could well be the definitive version of the game to play with plenty of graphical enhancements to make it look even more stunning.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Nintendo Switch 2 Edition: $69 at Walmart

If you didn't play Breath of the Wild when it first released way back in 2017, then the upgraded version on Switch 2 is likely to be the only version you ever need to consider buying.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World
Kirby and the Forgotten Land – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star-Crossed World: $79 at Walmart

Offering a brand new experience in the form of Star Crossed World, this version of Kirby and the Forgotten Land will offer something extra special on Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2 stock - UK complete listings

Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Amazon

Amazon's launch-day stock has all dried up now but I'd recommend checking in anyway to check. Restocks aren't out of the ordinary at the retailer - and initial stock held up pretty well.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
In stock now
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at GAME UK

Game has some Switch 2 consoles available right now!

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle: £395 at Currys

At the time of writing, Currys appears to be out of stock of the Switch 2. But it's one of the main UK retailers to check for stock right now.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at very.co.uk

Very's Switch 2 bundles have been regularly coming in and out of stock, but it's a great place to continue to keep checking for a bundle, especially as the Nintendo Switch 2Switch 2 & Mario Kart World option appears to be in stock the most.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at John Lewis

John Lewis has Switch 2 bundles listed but not a lot of stock available, but do keep checking back with the retailer.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Live now
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at The Game Collection

As of a recent check, The Game Collection has completely sold out of Switch 2 consoles. But do keep an eye on it for restocks.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
In stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Argos

Argos has the Switch 2 in stock and is definitely a retailer to check for the latest bundles.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.95 at ShopTo.Net

ShopTo had the Switch 2 for backorder earlier today but now it's even seemingly sold out of those. Unfortunately, all you can do is check back in regularly to see if backorders open again soon.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £429.99 at EE

EE is currently out of Nintendo Switch 2 stock. But check back with it for stealthy restocks.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Live now by invite
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at My Nintendo Store UK

The official My Nintendo Store is. good place to secure Switch 2 consoles; be ready for restocks.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at JD Williams

JD Williams is a reliable place for Switch 2 stock but it's selling quickly.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Coming soon
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at Ebuyer

The PC-focused retailer has popped up with two of its own listing pages for the Switch 2, and offered stock fleetingly recently so is definitely one to keep an eye on.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch 2
Check stock
Nintendo Switch 2: £395.99 at hmv.com

HMV is still another option to have in the pocket, with some Switch 2 stock available at the time of writing.

View Deal

Nintendo Switch 2 accessories - UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller
Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller: £74.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 Pro Controller is widely available in the UK to order and is our top recommendation for an accessory if you're looking to bulk out your setup from the off

Also available at: Argos | Very | EE |John Lewis | The Game Collection | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store (out of stock) | Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 Camera
Nintendo Switch 2 Camera: £49.99 at Amazon

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera could be the most interesting of Switch 2 accessories, enabling you to beam yourself to your friends as you play, and it's available to order in the UK right now.

Also available at: Argos | Very | EE | John Lewis | The Game Collection (£54.95) | ShopTo | My Nintendo Store | Game | Smyths Toys

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector
Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: £20.99 at Amazon

A carry case and screen protector are things I always recommend for almost every device that will take one - getting it sorted before the console arrives will give you great peace of mind too.

Also available at: Very | EE | John Lewis (£24.99) | The Game Collection (£29.95) | My Nintendo Store

Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2
Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con 2: £74.99 at Amazon

Anyone in the UK looking to get a bunch of controllers and ready for couch gaming can order an extra set of Joy-Con 2 controllers right now.

Also available at: Argos | Very | EE | John Lewis |