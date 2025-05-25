Your 2025 Memorial Day sales guide - 50+ deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart that I'm adding to my cart

Happy Sunday, and welcome to this year's Memorial Day sales guide. As a deals editor for TechRadar, I've been scouring retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Home Depot, and Lowe's to find today's top deals that are worth your time and money.



This is my eighth year covering Memorial Day sales, and like in years past, there's no shortage of deals to choose from. I've selected best-selling products from popular brands that all have one thing in common—they've received impressive Memorial Day discounts, making them worth adding to your shopping cart.



Below, I've listed today's best Memorial Day sales, followed by my pick of today's top deals on TVs, appliances, Apple devices, laptops, and smart home gadgets. You can also find the top 10 deals, which represent outstanding value, that you won't find outside of holiday sales.



A few highlights include LG's top-rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for an incredible price of $1,296.99, the popular Ninja Creami ice cream maker on sale for $169, and the latest iPad 11 on sale for $299 - a record-low price.



Shop more of my top Memorial Day deal picks below, and remember that most sales end tomorrow at Midnight. You can shop for bargains this evening and enjoy your holiday tomorrow.



The best Memorial Day sales

My top 10 Memorial Day deal picks

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping: was $79.99 now $39.09 at Amazon The viral Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are a Memorial Day top seller in years past, and the queen-size set is on sale for $39.09 when you apply the 40% coupon code at checkout. The queen-size pillows have over 250,000 positive reviews and are the number-one best-selling pillow on Amazon's site.

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $169 at Walmart The Ninja Creami ice cream maker has been a best-seller since its release, and Walmart has the popular appliance on sale for $169. You can make ice cream, milkshakes, and sorbets with a touch of a button and add your favorite mix-ins and flavors.

All-new Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon Another item I own and love is the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell, and I can't imagine living without it. The smart doorbell includes a built-in battery and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was from $1,014 now $399 at DreamCloud

The DreamCloud Memorial Day mattress sale is officially live, with up to 60% off sitewide. Our top pick is the DreamCloud Hybrid because of its excellent blend of comfort and support. With the current discount, you can get a queen size for $649 - an incredible price. That makes the DreamCloud Hybrid a smart buy if you need a more budget-friendly and affordable mattress but don't want to compromise too much on quality.

Apple Watch Series 10: was $399 now $299 at Amazon Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale for a record-low price of $299. The smartwatch includes upgrades such as Apple's new S10 chipset, sleep apnea detection, depth gauge, and a new design featuring the most advanced display. Today's deal applies to the Silver Aluminium Case with Denim Sport Band model.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill and Impact Driver: was $260.83 now $149 at Amazon Memorial Day is also a great opportunity to pick something up for Father's Day, like this best-selling Dewalt Power combo tool kit on sale for $149, thanks to a 43% discount. The Dewalt power combo tool kit has over 50,000 positive reviews on Amazon and includes a 20V cordless drill and Impact Driver, two batteries, and a charger.

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner: was $123.59 now $87.94 at Walmart Bissell carpet cleaners are a Walmart best-seller, and the retailer has the top-rated Little Green model on sale for $87.94 - the lowest price you can find. Perfect for pet owners and parents, the portable carpet cleaner can magically erase spills and stains on carpets, couches, auto interiors, and more.

Apple MacBook Air 13-inch (2024): was $999 now $849.99 at Amazon Processor: Apple M4

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 256GB Amazon's Memorial Day sale has the latest MacBook Air for an incredible price of $849.99 when you apply the additional coupon at checkout. While this particular model is a relatively iterative upgrade over the previous 2024 M3 version, it's still more powerful and power-efficient and features 16GB of RAM right out of the box. Overall, it's an outstanding buy.

Amazon 50-inch 4-Series 4K Fire TV: was $399.99 now $259.99 at Amazon This brand-new version of the Amazon Fire TV 4-Series is on sale for its lowest price yet. The mid-sized 4K display supports HDR 10 to offer a sharp, clear, and vibrant image for TV shows, movies, and sports. All major streaming apps are ready to go, too, plus there's voice control support through Alexa. It's an all-around solid TV for the price that I'd buy if I needed an affordable and capable display.

The best Memorial Day TV sales

(Image credit: Roku)

Insignia 70-inch F50 Series HD 4K Smart Fire TV : was $499.99 now $369.99 at Best Buy The best budget big-screen TV deal this Memorial Day is Insignia's 70-inch F50 Series Fire TV on sale for an incredible price of $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (2023): was $2,499.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.

Samsung 65-inch S90D OLED TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,299.99 at Samsung Samsung's Memorial Day sale has the 65-inch S90D OLED TV down to a great low price of $1,299.99. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.

Samsung 55-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $379.99 now $349.99 at Samsung Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99 at Samsung's Memorial Day sale. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.

Samsung 55-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $999.90 now $529.99 at Samsung Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. You can find the 55-inch model on sale for its lowest price ever.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $549.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $999.99 now $699.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for a stunning price of just $699.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV: was $89.99 now $74.99 at Amazon Amazon's cheapest Memorial Day TV deal is this 24-inch Insignia HD smart TV on sale for just $74.99. This is a fantastic deal if you're looking to add a smaller display to an extra bedroom. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, you're getting the Fire TV experience built-in and an Alexa voice remote.

The best Memorial Day appliance sales

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Magic Bullet Blender: was $49.99 now $39.17 at Amazon If you're like me and need a new blender for the summer, the best-selling Magic Bullet Blender is on sale for $39.17 ahead of Memorial Day. The blender chops, mixes, blends, whips, grinds, and more, and includes a tall and short cup, party mug, reusable and to-go lids, and a 10-second recipe guide.

Bella Pro 4.2Qt Air Fryer: was $79.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy I feel like we must be at a point now where everyone who has wanted to buy an air fryer has already bought one, but if you're thinking of trying out the handy kitchen tech for the first time, this super-cheap Bella Pro is a good starting point. It's not the largest, the prettiest or the most technically advanced, but it'll do the job if you're cooking for one or as a couple – and you can always consider an upgrade if you enjoy the results.

Cosori Air Fryer 9-in-1: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon Thanks to its six-quart capacity, this Cosori air fryer is ideal for the whole family and has a wide temperature range of up to 450 degrees. It's thankfully non-stick and dishwasher safe, so clean-up is as straightforward as cooking your favorite meals. Today's price from Amazon is a record-low.

Dyson V8 Plus Cordless Vacuum: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon Dyson vacuums are another best seller during Memorial Day, and Amazon has the V8 Plus on sale for $349.99. Perfect for pet owners, it features powerful suction that works across hardwood floors and carpets and can transform into a handheld vac for quick and convenient clean-ups.

Roborock Qrevo S robot vacuum and mop: was $799.99 now $499.99 at Amazon What's better than a robot vacuum? A robot vacuum that also mops. The Roborock Qrevo S includes spinning mop pads to dislodge dirt, intelligent object identification and avoidance, and powerful 7,000Pa of suction. This model has a super-capable dock that not only empties the bot's dust cup but can also drain and refill its water tank and self-clean those mop pads, too. Today's Memorial Day deal from Amazon is a record-low price.

The best Memorial Day laptop sales

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

HP Chromebook 14: was $349 now $139 at Best Buy Display: 14 inch

Processor: Intel Celeron

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 64GB eMMC This HP Chromebook 14 is a great budget option if you just need something basic for web browsing, answering emails, or watching YouTube. Since it's a Chromebook, it doesn't need a high spec to get decent performance and you should also get great battery life. That said, you don't get a lot of storage here so it's best used for the bare essentials.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $379.99 now $329.99 at Best Buy Display - 15.6 inches

Processor - AMD Ryzen 5

RAM - 8GB

Storage - 256GB One of the best cheap laptops in Best Buy's Memorial Day sale is this Lenovo IdeaPad 1 with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a standard 256GB SSD that all work together to ensure good overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Even though I usually recommend Chromebooks for this sort of price and performance, this is still a good buy if you're on a budget and need a laptop for general everyday use, admin tasks, light work, or schoolwork.

Dell Inspiron 15: was $799 now $579.99 at Best Buy Display: 15.6 inch

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7-7730U

RAM: 16GB

Storage: 1TB Moving up in price slightly, you'll be able to bag this big price cut on a Dell Inspiron 15 in the Best Buy Memorial Day sale. This is another fantastic cheap Windows 11 workhorse with a powerful Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an expansive 1TB storage drive. This no-thrills Inspiron 15 is more or less the best bang for the buck you'll find in the mid-range price point right now.

Dell G15 gaming laptop: was $899.99 now $599.99 at Dell Graphics card: GeForce RTX 3050

Processor: Intel Core i5-13450HX

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB This Dell G15 won't win any awards for performance, but it is cheap, and I mean really cheap, for a gaming laptop. For just under $600, you're getting a decent Core i5 chipset and an RTX 3050 graphics card, which are enough for light gaming at 1080p if you're willing to tweak a few settings here and there. Generally speaking, I usually skip recommending gaming machines at this price point because they suck, but this one is dirt-cheap and not too bad if you temper your expectations.