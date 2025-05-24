It just keeps getting better: LG's C4 OLED TV drops to a new record-low price for Memorial Day
The best TV deal of the year has arrived
Just when I thought this deal on LG's C4 OLED TV couldn't get any better, Amazon has proved it can. The retailer's Memorial Day sale has dropped LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV to $1,246.99 (originally $2,699.99) - a new record low price.
Amazon had the OLED display on sale for $1,296.99 earlier this week, and I couldn't even believe that price. Now, it's discounted even further, with a whopping $1,450 discount, making this the best TV deal of the year and the overall best Memorial Day deal I've spotted so far.
• Shop Amazon's Full Memorial Day sale
The LG C4 was released last year and sits at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guide, thanks to its premium features and reasonable price. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Keep in mind that Amazon's Memorial Day sale ends on Monday at Midnight, and because the price of the LG's C4 OLED is so good, it might be in danger of selling out before the sale is over.
The best Memorial Day TV deal
The best Memorial Day TV deal by far is LG's gorgeous 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,246.99. That's a new record-low price, and a whopping $1,450 discount. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
Shop more Memorial Day TV deals
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for $549.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.
Samsung's DU7200 Series is so popular that most sizes are sold out, but the 55-inch model is available for only $349.99. The entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $400.
Samsung's QN90F is one of Samsung's newest QLED TVs, and the 50-inch model is getting a rare $100 discount at this week's Memorial Day sale. The 2025 Neo QLED TV features Samsung's powerful 4K AI processor to enhance your overall picture and sound experience.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Amazon has the 55-inch model on sale for $997.99. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
The Samsung S90C OLED was last year's best-rated TV, and the 55-inch model is on sale for $979 - an incredible price. Our Samsung S90C review awarded this TV five stars, praising its gorgeous picture, extensive gaming features, super slim design, and reasonable price, especially with today's $1,500+ price cut.
Samsung's 55-inch S90D OLED TV is on sale for a record-low price of $979. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
LG's 65-inch C3 OLED TV is on sale for an incredible price of $1,196.99 ahead of Memorial Day. That's a whopping $1,300 discount and a record-low price. The stunning OLED display features a brilliant picture with bright colors and powerful contrast, thanks to LG's latest Alpha9 Gen6 chip. Plus, you're getting four HDMI 2.1 ports for the best gaming experience on next-gen consoles, a sleek, thin design, and an updated webOS experience.
The best Memorial Day TV deal from Samsung is the 65-inch S90D OLED TV, which is on sale for $1,299.99. That's a whopping $1,400 discount and a new record-low price. The 2024 OLED display delivers an exceptional picture with deep blacks, bright colors, and Pantone-validated colors. You're also getting Motion Xcelerator 144Hz for a smooth gaming experience and Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Lite for premium sound.
If you're shopping for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 75-inch model down to only $499.99 - a record-low price.
Amazon's highly rated Omni Series TVs feature 4K resolution support, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and hands-free TV with Alexa. So, you can control the volume and launch channels hands-free instead of using your remote. Today's Memorial Day TV deal brings the 50-inch model down to $679.99, which is the lowest price we've seen this year.
Our Samsung S95D review claimed that this stunning display is 'the very pinnacle of OLED TV', and it's easy to see why. Excellent picture quality, top-notch gaming performance, and a beautiful design combine to offer one of the best OLED TVs you can buy right now. While expensive, it's worth every penny with its 144Hz refresh rate and innovative new anti-glare and reflection technology. Today's Memorial Day deal brings the 77-inch model down to $2,499.99, thanks to a whopping $2,100 discount.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
