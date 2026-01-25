When the Nintendo Switch 2 was first shown off last year, one of the most intriguing additions to the system was its GameChat functionality. Just press the C button, and you can chat with family or friends, and soak in every reaction – whether you’re overtaking on the last lap in Mario Kart or winning a minigame in Mario Party.

In order to enjoy GameChat at its best, I’d suggest picking up a camera for your Nintendo Switch 2. This will open up video capabilities, which aren’t only used for GameChat, but also for certain content in titles such as Super Mario Party Jamboree + Jamboree TV and the upcoming Switch 2 version of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

But which Nintendo Switch 2 camera is the best? After testing three of the most popular models, I have one clear answer. That’s right, I’ve tried out the official Nintendo Switch 2 Camera, the Hori Piranha Plant Camera, and the Hori USB Camera to help you select the best model for your shiny new console.

I’ll compare all of these across three key metrics: design, performance, and value for money. Then, I’ll give my verdict on which camera is the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessory, and what truly sets it apart. With all of that said, let’s get right into our comparison.

Design: zooming in on the details

(Image credit: Future)

Now, in terms of design, there are a lot of similarities between Hori’s USB and Piranha Plant cameras. One key benefit these share is that they’re optimized for both TV and handheld play. When playing docked, you can place the cameras on their respective base and either mount them or place them on a flat surface. When you’re on the go, you can instead plug the webcam directly into the system’s top USB-C slot, which is incredibly practical.

Meanwhile, the official Switch 2 camera isn’t quite as versatile. It comes with a secure stand, which is optimal for docked gameplay, but isn’t detachable – yep, no specialized handheld mode here, folks.

Even if the official cam is a little more rigid than its rivals, one area it propels itself above them is in build quality. The stem and base of this camera are metallic and very well-made, giving the product a premium look and feel. It isn’t a very vibrant or exciting-looking piece of kit, but again, it’s got a sleek, elegant build, which feels on-brand with the Switch 2 console.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On the other hand, I’m not a massive lover of the Hori USB camera’s aesthetic. Sure, it’s ultra-compact, making it easy to throw in a case like the official Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case, but it does look a little bland.

The camera with the most pizzazz is clearly the Hori Piranha Plant Camera for Nintendo Switch 2. This model, which beautifully replicates the classic Super Mario baddie, has a closable mouth, which acts as a privacy shutter, an attachable leaf part, and even a base that looks like its iconic plant pot. It's colorful and eye-catching, which combined with its flexibility, makes it the best-designed model of the three, in my view.

Performance: lights, camera, action

(Image credit: Future)

Upon its release, the Hori Piranha Plant Camera was met with a fair share of criticism. Not for its design or for its price… but for its performance. See, this thing’s resolution is just 480p, which will seem very archaic to a lot of users.

What does this mean in practice? Well, you can expect unrefined results, with blurry faces, obscured details, and washed-out colors. What’s more, this remains the case for the Hori USB camera as well, meaning I can’t recommend either for those seeking out good picture quality.

These cameras also have a fairly limited field of view – 85 degrees to be exact. So, in the situation that you want to capture a bunch of players in your living room, the scope of these models may be too limiting. The only aspect that these cameras excel in, performance-wise, is tracking. They’ll frame your face pretty effectively in games like Mario Kart World – just don’t expect a sharp picture, especially from a distance.

It’s a very different story with the official Nintendo Switch 2 camera. Its 1080p resolution is a gigantic upgrade on the Hori models, producing a more detailed, color-accurate, and dynamic picture time after time. Still, 1080p is by no means revolutionary, and I picked up on some surroundings appearing a tad fuzzy, but this camera is certainly sharp enough for most users.

The official Switch 2 camera also has a better field of view – about 110 degrees, which makes it ideal for capturing larger groups. It runs at 30fps – the same as both Hori models, and all three cameras offered consistent motion in my testing. All things considered, then, the official Switch 2 camera is the clear winner when it comes to performance.

Value: which camera is really worth your money?

(Image credit: Future)

Finally, let’s talk about value for money, which is arguably the most important category of all. These cameras vary a little in price, with the Hori Piranha Plant typically coming in at $39.99 / £24.99 / AU$64.95 (after a widespread price-cut). Hori’s USB Camera usually sits at around the same mark, but the official Switch 2 camera has a list price of $54.99 / £49.99 / AU$69.95.

In this case, though, I think the additional spend is well worth it. The official camera may not be as versatile and compact as the Hori USB Camera or as groovy as the Piranha Plant, but its picture quality is so much better than theirs. It also has a robust, sleek design, and a neat privacy shutter of its own. As a result, it’s the only model I’d recommend outright for anyone looking to take their GameChat experiences up a notch.

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

And of course you can also follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings in video form, and get regular updates from us on WhatsApp too.