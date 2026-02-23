Sony has just launched an utterly massive sale over at PlayStation Direct, where you can save on top PS5 accessories. And yes, that includes PSVR 2 - its PS5 and now PC-compatible virtual reality headset.

Right now, PSVR 2 is matching its lowest-ever price on record over at PS Direct, taking it down to $299 (was $399) in this sale. You don't need me to tell you, but that's an enormous saving of 100 bucks. Amazon has price-matched this deal, too.

Sadly, the PSVR 2 PC Adapter - which lets owners hook the headset up to PC for use with SteamVR titles - hasn't been discounted. But I've included a link to it below, along with a nice little price drop for the PowerA PSVR 2 Storage Case, which has been reduced to $44.99 (was $59.99) at PS Direct.

Check out these PSVR 2 discounts

Save $15 PowerA PSVR 2 Storage Case: was $59.99 now $44.99 at PlayStation Direct US Not the sharpest discount ever, but this is definitely one to look into if you're after a cost-effective protective case for your PSVR 2 headset, if you're planning on taking it away from home for a spell. It's got room for both the headset and its two Sense controllers.

Sony PSVR 2 PC Adapter: $59 at PlayStation Direct US While not on sale like the products above, I'll leave a link here for convenience if you're keen to use your new PSVR 2 headset on PC. With this, you'll be able to access and play any SteamVR game in your Steam library.

It took some time to get there, but it's easy to recommend the PSVR 2 today as one of the best VR headsets in gaming. The headset itself has always been a quality product, but at launch, it was extremely tough to stomach its eye-watering retail price.

Now, though, especially at this discounted rate, I can wholeheartedly say that the PSVR 2 is worth your time and money. Its library of games has expanded greatly since launch, and we're still seeing plenty of quality releases every year, including Lumines Arise and Arizona Sunshine 2.

As a last gentle reminder, you'll have until March 10 to save $100 off the PSVR 2 headset. After that, it'll revert to its revised retail price of $399. If you're really keen to own one, I'd strongly suggest acting sooner rather than later to avoid disappointment.