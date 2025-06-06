Get the most out of your Nintendo Switch 2 with these 3 TVs I've picked to pair with it, including one of the best OLED TVs I've seen

The Nintendo Switch 2 has finally arrived, and it brings several upgrades over its predecessor, including 4K resolution, 120Hz (at 1080p resolution) and HDR support. It also supports Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), which provides a smoother gaming experience, although this is only available in handheld mode. If you managed to get one, now might be a good time to upgrade another vital piece of gaming equipment: your TV.

When it comes to the best gaming TVs, we at TechRadar look for features such as VRR, a 120Hz refresh rate and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), which automatically selects a TV’s game-optimized mode when it detects a connected console. Low input lag for responsive performance and top-notch picture quality are also important.

There’s a plethora of gaming TV options, making choosing one a bit daunting. I’ve chosen three TVs that I think would suit the Switch 2, and the list is led by my top pick, the LG C4.

Today's hottest TVs for the Switch 2 deals

LG B4 48-inch 4K OLED TV : was $699.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 provides premium OLED picture quality and a full array of gaming features - 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision gaming - for a more budget-friendly price than any other OLED. It would make a perfect gaming monitor for the Switch 2 and it's now back to its lowest ever price for the 48-inch model.

LG 55-inch C4 4K OLED TV : was £879 now £849 at Amazon The LG C4's colourful, detailed and contrast-rich picture and unbeatable array of gaming features including 4K at 144Hz, VRR (FreeSync and G-Sync), HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM mean it's a match made in heaven for gaming consoles like the Switch 2. And just in time for the Switch 2's release, this is the cheapest we've ever seen the 55-inch model and is an unmissable offer.

LG C4

The LG C4 sits at the top of many of our best TV lists, including the best gaming TV and best OLED TV. A true jack of all trades, it delivers every feature you’d want for gaming and movies and has fantastic picture quality and an intuitive smart TV platform:

The C4 supports 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync), HGiG, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM. Although the Switch 2 won’t take full advantage of all these features in docked mode, it can use High Refresh Rate (120Hz) or 4K resolution for its picture (though not both at the same time).

Plus, games like Mario Kart World will really benefit from the LG C4’s ultra-low 9.2ms input lag time. For driving games like Mario Kart World, a low input lag means a snappier response to your command, something that’s necessary on a course like Rainbow Road! And the C4’s Game Optimizer will allow you to make other settings adjustments to get your Switch 2 experience just right.

Picture quality is where the C4 shines. It has bright, bold colors with plenty of dynamic punch thanks to its high brightness (we measured its peak brightness at 1,065 nits in Filmmaker Mode). Plus, its rich detail and contrast are sure to give the colorful, larger-than-life graphics of the Switch 2’s games a deeper, richer look.

The C4’s picture quality earned 4.5 out of 5 stars in our LG C4 review for good reason! And there’s no better time to buy one to pair with your Nintendo Switch 2 with ambitious ports such as Cyberpunk: 2077 available from launch.

Hisense U7N

(Image credit: Future)

The Hisense U7N is packed with a ton of gaming features and delivers good picture quality without breaking the bank. It’s an excellent choice for those looking for a budget gaming TV.

For gaming features, the U7N supports 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. It also delivers a respectable 13.5ms input lag time. Once again, the Switch 2 will benefit from these gaming features, and the U7N also has a useful game mode, where other tweaks such as shadow detail can be made.

In my Hisense U7N review, I said that “its picture punched above its weight’, and cited its rich color and solid contrast. The Switch 2’s visually appealing games, such as Mario Kart World and Legend of Zelda, will really benefit from the vibrant picture the U7N provides.

LG B4

(Image credit: Future)

That’s right, another LG OLED has made my list. The LG B4 is the step-down model from the LG C4, and while it doesn’t hit the same brightness levels, it still produces excellent picture quality and has an equally impressive list of gaming features.

The B4 is also a great value for an OLED TV, especially the 48-inch model.

Just like its more premium sibling, the B4’s superb stock of gaming features includes 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. It also has an ultra-low 9.1ms input lag time (activated by Boost mode in the Game Optimizer). The Switch 2 can once again take advantage of that low input lag time for ultra-responsive performance (crucial for Mario Kart World) and the B4’s 4K, HDR and 120Hz support to level-up their experience from the original Nintendo Switch.

While it may not have the brightness of the LG C4, the B4 still produces striking colors and rich contrast that gives pictures a dynamic and engaging look with plenty of detail. In our testing, we also found it was great for upscaling non-4K content – perfect if you’re playing an HD-resolution Switch 2 game.