The best cheap OLED TV for your Switch 2 is on sale for only $599.99 at Best Buy

If you were lucky enough to get your hands on the highly coveted (and very hard to find) Nintendo Switch 2 console, then you obviously need a new TV. Okay, you might not need a new TV, but if you're in the market for one, I've found an excellent deal at Best Buy.



The LG B4 is crowned as TechRadar's best budget OLED TV for gaming, and the 48-inch model is on sale for only $599.99 (originally $1,499.99). That's a whopping $1500 discount from its original price and the cheapest OLED TV you can find.



The LG B4 was released in 2024 and is ranked in our best gaming TV and best TV guides. The budget display features LG's latest Alpha 8 AI processor, which utilizes AI to detect what you're watching to enhance picture and sound quality. Thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels, coupled with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, you get a brilliant picture with bold colors and deep contrasts. You also get excellent gaming features that are perfect for your Switch 2, including four HDMI 2.1 ports and a 120Hz refresh rate, plus webOS 24 for easy access to all your favorite streaming channels.



I've listed more of today's best TVs for gaming deals below, and if you haven't been able to get your hands on Nintendo's latest console, you can check out our Switch 2 pre-orders live blog.

The best cheap OLED TV for your Switch 2 console

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and you can get the 48-inch model on sale for only $599.99. Ranked in our best TV list as the best cheap OLED TV, the LG B4 delivers a premium picture experience thanks to its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision, which enhances color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking to upgrade.

More of today's best gaming TV deals

Hisense 65-inch U7N 4K mini-LED TV: was $998 now $698 at Amazon Delivering great picture quality, a solid stock of gaming features and access to Google TV for an affordable price, the Hisense U7N is one of the best budget mini-LED TVs available. While this deal doesn't quite hit the record-low of $678 we've seen before, it's only $20 higher. For a 65-inch TV with this much going for it, that's a great deal.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy The LG C4 is ranked as our best overall TV for gaming, and you can get the 65-inch model on sale for $1,499.99, thanks to a $1,200 discount. Also ranked number one in our best TV guide, the LG C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung QN90D 75-inch Neo QLED 4K TV: was $3,299 now $2,599.99 at Samsung Samsung’s newest mid-range Neo QLED TV is on sale for $2,599.99, thanks to a $700 price cut. As we found in our Samsung QN90D review, this TV is great for sports viewing and gaming, thanks to its high peak brightness and superior viewing angles. That's all wrapped up in a sleek and appealing design that makes it one of the best TVs for gaming, especially in bright rooms.

Sony Bravia 8 77-inch OLED 4K TV: was $3,199.99 now $2,699.99 at Best Buy This 77-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $2,699.99, thanks to a $500 discount. Ranked as our best PS5 gaming TV, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound and impressive PS5 features. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors, thanks to its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. You're also getting two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming and an HDR tone mapping mode that activates when a PS5 is connected to tune highlights and shadows.

You can see more of today's best TV deals, OLED TV deals, and the best Nintendo Switch game deals happening right now.