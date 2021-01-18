Nintendo Switch game deals: massive discounts on Breath of the Wild, Mario Odyssey and more

Nintendo Switch game deals don't roll around too often. Unlike PlayStation and Xbox, first party titles for Nintendo consoles tend to hold their value to an incredible degree - which means you'll likely find canonical Mario titles still sitting at their full MSRPs years into their life cycles.

However, Best Buy is bucking that trend this week, with a series of Nintendo Switch game deals that are currently seeing big discounts on some impressive titles. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (now $39.99, was $59.99) is perhaps the most impressive title to see a discount this week. The golden child of the Nintendo Switch system, this open world adventure rarely sees discounts of this level.

However, you'll also find the likes of Super Mario Odyssey (now $39.99, was $59.99), The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening (now $44.99, was $59.99) and Paper Mario: The Origami King (now $44.99, was $59.99) taking part in these Nintendo Switch deals as well.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Save $20 on the game that kickstarted it all - The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is the canonical Switch game that should be a part of every collection. The open world adventure title launched alongside the console back in 2017, but has seen very few discounts since then - making this $20 saving all the more impressive.

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

If you missed out on Super Mario Bros U on the Wii U (and many did) you can catch up on the classic platformer with all the extra modes and Switch-edition polishing you could ask for as well.

Super Mario Party: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

There's a $20 discount on Super Mario Party up for grabs at Best Buy. That's perfect if you've been meaning to try out the Mario boardgame-style party title. You'll need to grab some cheap Joy-Con to make the most of the multiplayer here, though.

Super Mario Odyssey: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

Super Mario Odyssey is another title that launched alongside the console itself, but still hasn't seen many discounts hitting the original $59.99 price. That all changes today, with Best Buy cutting a fantastic $20 from the cost of the latest 3D platformer adventure.

Luigi's Mansion 3: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

Offering up excellent solo and multiplayer action, Luigi's Mansion 3 has been a fan favorite since its release in 2019. We've seen a couple of discounts hitting these kinds of prices in the years since launch, but if you missed out back then you've got another chance at Best Buy this week.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59.99 $39.99 at Best Buy

If you think you can do a better job than Nintendo, you can prove it with Super Mario Maker 2. Plus, you can start creating your own Mario courses for $20 less at Best Buy right now.

The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

If you're after a nostalgia hit, Link's Awakening is perfect for reminiscing about those glorious Gameboy days. This Nintendo Switch port brings Koholint Island into full modern day glory with the full adventure recreated for the hybrid console.

Paper Mario: The Origami King: $59.99 $44.99 at Best Buy

The latest Paper Mario title hasn't seen too many discounts since release in July 2020, but you can score a $15 discount on the adventure title at Best Buy this week.

If you're after a more traditional docked experience, many of these games play even better once you've found yourself a cheap Pro Controller deal. However, if you're just interested in gaming on the go we're also rounding up the latest Nintendo Switch Lite deals as well.