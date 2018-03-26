The best Nintendo Switch bundles and deals in March 2018

Nintendo Switch bundle deals have stepped up a gear now and we've seen huge numbers of them selling in recent months as retailers have put together packages with extra games, controllers or accessories. Stock levels are so much better now compared to last year too.

Bundle prices in the US are holding steady, but at least you can find plenty with the best Nintendo Switch games like Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and more. In the UK there are bundles with similar games, but with some decent discounts to enjoy too.

You'll find all the best Nintendo Switch bundles from reliable retailers below. We've also rounded up the best prices for extra Joy-Con controllers, Pro controllers and even some cheap Nintendo Switch memory cards.

If you're waiting for more games to arrive first, get your Ninty dose fixed with a cheap 3DS deal. We have a dedicated page of Switch deals for our Australian readers too.

The latest Nintendo Switch deals:

Want to know where to buy a Nintendo Switch? Check out our comparison chart below for the latest Nintendo Switch prices. Below that you'll find the best value Nintendo Switch bundles with games/accessories. Don't forget, if you're buying the console on its own, the RRP is $299/£279, so you don't want to pay more than that unless you're getting some extras.

Note: US stock can be a bit hit and miss, but if you're struggling and don't want to wait, there are lots of Nintendo Switch deals on eBay .

Nintendo Switch bundles (USA)

To be honest, we're just not seeing many retailers other than GameStop offering bundles this week, not ones that that don't cost more than buying the items individually at least.

We've highlighted our picks of the best Nintendo Switch bundles below. Just be aware that they don't really offer much of a discount over buying the items separately. We'll steer you clear of console bundles that actively charge you more than the regular combined RRP (not cool, guys!).

Nintendo Switch | Sonic Forces | $339.99 at GameStop

This is the cheapest Nintendo Switch bundle we've seen that comes with a game. In all honesty though, Sonic Forces forces is pretty average and the extra $20 is more than worth it for the likes of Zelda or Mario instead. If you're buying a Switch bundle as a present, this could be one to avoid. Loyal Sonic fans on the other hand may want to take a look. Then buy Sonic Mania instead.

Nintendo Switch bundles (UK)

The UK scene for discounted Nintendo Switch deals is very competitive thanks to the large number of retailers trying to get your business. We usually find a strong selection of bundles every week nowadays, even in those quieter times of year not particularly known for sales. So take a look below for discounts on packages with games, hardware and accessories.

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 | £299 at Tesco

Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is still an expensive purchase on its own, so if you were thinking of picking up a Nintendo Switch bundle, this is a great chance to save some money as you're essentially getting the game for £210 here. This Nintendo Switch deal expires April 18th.

Nintendo Switch | Mario + Rabbids | £279.99 at Currys

Looking to not spend a lot to get at least one game with your new Nintendo Switch deal? Then this one could be for you as most stores are still selling the console alone for this price. Also available with the grey controllers.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | £321 at Amazon

You can now get the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey bundle with the other versions of the console too. There's not much of a discount here, but this game is still very expensive when bought on its own and the red/blue console seems to be more expensive than the grey one at the moment.

Nintendo Switch | Super Mario Odyssey | Zelda: Breath of the Wild | £349.99 at Game

If you were only going to buy two Nintendo Switch games, then this is the deal you'd want. Sure, we'd love to see it for less, but the prices of the games on their own are still really high, keeping bundle costs higher too. These really are the best games on the Switch though.

Nintendo Switch | Zelda: Breath of the Wild | Mario + Rabbids | £339.99 at Game

While we'd go for the Switch deal above with both Zelda and Mario Odyssey first, this one is cheaper if you'd prefer to spend less. Zelda's had huge amounts of praise since release and Mario + Rabbids is way more fun than we were expecting for a family-friendly take on an XCOM-esque strategy title.

Nintendo Switch | Rayman Legends | £289.99 at Smyths

As much as we love Rayman, we imagine many gamers have already played it or one of the multiple remasters over the years, so perhaps some of the other Nintendo Switch deals would be a better match.

Nintendo Switch Q&A

As with any new console we imagine you're wanting to know a bit more about the console before you put any money down. So in addition to finding the best Nintendo Switch deals, we're going to help bring in answers to the burning questions.

What are the Joy-Con controllers?

The Joy-Con controller is actually a pair of controllers that attach to the sides the the Nintendo Switch when not in use or when playing in tablet form away from the TV. When playing the Nintendo Switch on the TV, you can remove them and play with one in each hand. The left hand gets a controller with an analogue stick and d-pad, the right hand handles the one with a second analogue and the usual A, B, X and Y face buttons. Or you and a friend can use one each in multiplayer games with the d-pad doubling up as impromptu face buttons.

You get a pair with the console, but you might want to buy more to allow extra players to get involved in games like Mario Kart 8, FIFA 18 and many more. Or maybe you just fancy some different colors for your own use.

What's the Joy-Con Grip controller?

The Joy-Con Grip is an additional accessory that joins the two Joy-Con controllers together, forming something something a bit more solid for you to hold thanks to the extended handles and plastic block between the two sides. The square dimension form-factor may remind older gamers of the Dreamcast controller, while everyone else will mainly be thinking how it resembles an odd-looking dog face. Nintendo is providing one in the box with the Nintendo Switch, so you won't have to buy one separately. This won't charge your controller though and doesn't have a battery pack.

Is there a Nintendo Switch Pro controller?

Yes and it doesn't come with the console. But you won't actually need one to play any games, so don't feel pressured in to buying one. The Nintendo Switch Pro controller is a more traditional-style pad and launched alongside the Nintendo Switch. Prices aren't cheap though, starting around $69.99/£64.99. There's currently no sign of a Nintendo Switch Premium Edition console with one included.

Do I need to buy extra controllers for multiplayer on Nintendo Switch?

Possibly not! Remember how the Joy-Con controller splits in two? Turn them sideways and you get two basic controllers, each with their own analogue stick and face buttons - the d-pad acts as face functions on the left controller. So far we've seen 2K's NBA series, Snipper Clips and Mario Kart being used this way for local multiplayer in both docked and tablet modes. So you get multiplayer functionality straight out of the box with no additional purchase required.

However, if you want to play four-player games, then you're going to need to invest in an extra pair of Joy-Con controllers or some Pro controllers. We'd buy the Joy-Cons as a pair (see our comparison chart above) as you'll save a bit of cash over buying them separately. Better yet, if your friends own a Switch, ask them to bring their controllers to the party!

Super Mario Odyssey deals

This has been one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch so far and an absolute must for Mario and platforming fans. Like Zelda below though, this being a first-party Nintendo title, it's taking forever to go down in price. It's slowly happening though, so we've rounded up the cheapest Super Mario Odyssey prices for you below. If you're not getting this game in a bundle, we'd strongly advise picking it up separately as soon as possible.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild deals

The reviews have heaped huge praise upon this eagerly awaited launch title, making it an essential purchase for any Nintendo Switch buyer. As with any new console, the prices of the big games can be more expensive than usual. We've shopped around for you though and have found the best prices for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch. Take a look below.

Nintendo Switch Micro SD memory card deals

With only 32GB of internal storage, you'll be wanting to pick up a cheap memory card or two for your new Nintendo Switch for any digital purchases or the inevitable game-fixing patches. Don't fret though, they're actually surprisingly cheap, with even 64GB ones coming in at under £20/$25.

What memory cards does the Nintendo Switch need? Those will be Micro SD cards also known as, depending on their size, as MicroSDHC (up to 32GB) or MicroSDXC (up to a huge 2TB soon). Nintendo will be releasing their own branded cards, but you'll be paying more, just for a label. So for now, we'd take a look at this range of cheap MicroSDXC Nintendo Switch-friendly cards.