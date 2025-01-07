Samsung’s massive 115-inch mini-LED TV is its largest yet – but there’s an even bigger one at CES 2025

The new Samsung QN90F mini-LED is on display at CES 2025, and its immersive 115-inch screen is a magnificent sight. The QN90F is the successor to the Samsung QN90D, our pick as one of the best TVs for sports and gaming, though that series topped out at a "mere" 98-inch screen size.

As expansive as the new QN90F is, it’s incredibly not the largest new mini-LED TV on display at CES. That honor goes to the Hisense 116” TriChroma LED TV, a 116-inch model that manages to inch out the Samsung QN90F in what is becoming one of many big-screen TV battles here in Las Vegas.

Like its predecessor, the new Samsung QN90F sports some serious specs. It gains the Glare Free anti-reflection screen tech from the Samsung S95D OLED TV plus an AI Upscaling Pro feature borrowed from the Samsung QN900D 8K TV. It also supports a 4K 165Hz refresh rate for PC gaming, has 4.2.2-channel built-in speakers, and can access the Samsung Art Store to display famous artworks in ambient mode.

The 116-inch Hisense has equally impressive specs. A new RGB mini-LED backlight design with tens of thousands of RGB optical lenses allows for 97% BT.2020 color space coverage and 10,000 nits brightness, according to the company. It supports all major HDR formats including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ and has a 6.2.2-channel built-in Dolby Atmos speaker system.

The Hisense 116” TriChroma LED TV (Image credit: Hisense)

Buying big

Choosing between these two mini-LED behemoths is going to be a tough one for ultra-big-screen TV shoppers. Samsung hasn’t released brightness specs for the new QN90F, but the QN90D was one of the best mini-LED TVs we tested in 2024, and part of that was its high measured brightness. With the addition of Glare Free tech to the new model, it should be a fantastic choice for viewing sports in bright rooms, and also a great big-screen gaming TV.

With its incredibly high specified brightness, the Hisense 116” TriChroma LED TV should be equally good for sports viewing, and its claimed 97% BT.2020 color space coverage means that all manner of HDR content, from movies to games, should look compelling.

One advantage that Hisense has traditionally held over Samsung is pricing, and if the 116-inch model arrives at a much lower cost than the 115-inch QN90F, it could make for a much more substantial value proposition.

