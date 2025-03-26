Hisense announces 2025 mini-LED TV lineup, with screen sizes up to 100 inches – and a surprising smart TV switch

Hisense's 2025 TVs are on the way

Hisense U8 series TV on wall in living room
(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense has announced its 2025 ULED mini-LED lineup, with all-new models across its U9, U8, U7, and U6 series TVs.

Hisense has been responsible for some of the best mini-LED TVs we’ve seen in recent years, and the company manages to keep its prices low, even for top-tier models. Last year’s Hisense U8N currently ranks as the mid-range pick in our best TVs guide, and the Hisense U7N and Hisense U6N are also among our best budget TV picks.

The new models announced today range in size from 55 to 100 inches, and are “powered by next-generation AI processing that works effortlessly behind the scenes to deliver smarter, more intuitive picture enhancements—without the need for manual adjustment,” according to the company.

The new top series, the U9, uses the company’s Hi-View AI Engine X processor, which is derived from its high-end ULED X lineup. Two other series, the U8 and U7, use a Hi-View AI Engine Pro processor.

According to Hisense, both processors "automatically fine-tune contrast, color accuracy, and motion clarity in real-time, ensuring lifelike images and fluid motion across all content types."

Google TV will remain the smart TV platform for the U9, U8, and U7 series, while, in a surprising change, the entry-level U6N series will use Amazon’s Fire TV platform.

The 2025 Hisense ULED TVs are scheduled for availability later this year. Pricing has not yet been announced.

U9 Series

The new U9N series expands upon 2024's Hisense U9N with a new 65-inch model to accompany the 75- and 85-inch screen sizes. Its advanced chipset is packed with AI picture-enhancing features, including AI 4K Upscaler, AI Super Resolution, AI Noise Reduction, AI LocalDimming, AI HDR Upscaler, and AI Depth Enhancer.

Other picture-improving features of the U9 series include an Ultra LR panel to reduce screen reflections and an ultra-wide viewing angle to retain contrast over a wider seating range. Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode are all supported.

For gaming, the U9 series has been upgraded to a 165Hz native refresh rate and supports FreeSync Premium Pro. A 4.1.2-channel built-in speaker array conveys Dolby Atmos soundtracks, with a 5.1.2-channel array used on the 75- and 85-inch models.

U8 Series

Hisense U8 TV showing colorful abstract pattern

(Image credit: Hisense)

Available in 55- to 100-inch screen sizes, the U8 series uses the company’s Hi-View AI Engine Pro processor, which taps AI to automatically optimize picture settings in real-time.

According to Hisense, U8 series TVs can deliver brightness levels up to 5,000 nits and have expanded local dimming zones for 2025. Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ are supported here, plus the TVs are IMAX Enhanced certified.

Gaming support will get a boost on the new U8 series with a native 165Hz refresh rate. Audio, too, will get a boost from the U8N series’ 2.1.2-channel built-in Dolby Atmos speaker array up to 4.1.2 channels.

U7 Series

Hisense U7 TV showing colorful abstract pattern

(Image credit: Hisense)

The Hisense U7N series was among our favorite budget TV options in 2024, and the new U7N will keep its budget status with models available for under $1,000.

Screen sizes for the U7N series will range from 55 to 100 inches, and the TVs will feature an AGLR-Antiglare low reflection panel that “ensures glare-free visuals from any seat in the house," according to Hisense.

Despite being budget TVs, the U7N series is packed with gaming features, including 165Hz, Game Booster 288Hz, Dolby Vision gaming, and FreeSync Premium Pro support. The U7N series TVs also feature a built-in 2.1.2-channel, 60W speaker array.

U6 Series

Hisense U6 TV showing colorful abstract pattern

(Image credit: Hisense)

The entry-level series in the new mini-LED lineup is the Hisense U6N, which is available in 55- to 100-inch screen sizes. As mentioned earlier, this series uses Amazon’s Fire TV smart interface instead of Google TV, and the sets come with an Alexa Voice Remote.

Otherwise, the U6 series TVs have a 2.1-channel speaker array with a built-in subwoofer. Gaming support includes a 144Hz native refresh rate and FreeSync Premium.

