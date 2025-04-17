Samsung says a next-gen TV with RGB backlight is still coming this year – but the size will rule it out for most of us

Samsung's first RGB micro-LED TV will be 115 inches

It may be the only model this year, although smaller models will follow

The tech is also due this year from Hisense

Samsung's next TV is a big deal: it'll use an RGB backlight, which looks set to be the next key technology in high-end televisions.

Unfortunately, the TV is going to be big in two other respects: it'll be a 115-inch model, too big for many homes, and it'll come with a big price tag that'll make it unaffordable for many too.

We've covered Samsung's RGB LED TV plans before: the firm showed off an 8K RGB micro-LED TV at CES 2025. That was a 98-inch model but Samsung said at the time that the actual product might be differently sized… though we weren't expecting it to be larger.

The news comes via trade site The Elec, which says that the RGB micro-LED TV tech will be used in an "ultra premium lineup", with more models appearing after the 115-inch TV makes its debut this year.

Why this big TV will be a big deal

This isn't a traditional micro-LED TV. That tech works like OLED, in that each pixel generates its own light. Samsung's RGB micro-LED moniker is for TVs that use a backlight and LCD panel just like its QLED TVs – but the backlight can display a wide range of colors, it won't just be one hue, enabling far better color depth and more efficient brightness levels.

Samsung previously told us that by using micro-LED rather than mini-LED backlighting for these sets would deliver "three times more LEDs", which means better brightness and more local dimming zones for more precise control. However, it would suggest that we're not really talking about LEDs that are truly in line with micro-LED.

Still, the TechRadar team has seen this type of TV in the flesh, and we're very excited about the technology: while the first TVs to use it will have huge price tags, mini-LED has plummeted in price and micro-LED is likely to do the same.

Hisense has announced that its first RGB backlit model will arrive this year, and will be 116 inches, so will probably also have a huge price tag. TCL has also confirmed plans to release a TV with this tech in 2026.

We've been told that the tech will generally not cost much more than current mini-LED backlit TVs… but not if it's stuck at over 100 inches, where every TV is super-expensive. We'll have to see if sizes can come down to something more realistic next year – otherwise, current budget mini-LED tech will remain dominant for a while.