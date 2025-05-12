Panasonic reveals full 2025 TV lineup, and the flagship OLED TV could be its best one yet

Panasonic unveils its full 2025 TV range, with OLED, mini-LED and LED models

The lineup is led by the Panasonic Z95B OLED TV

The Z95B could be the brand's best OLED TV yet

Panasonic has revealed its 2025 TV lineup, which features several OLEDs and a wide range of LED models, including a mini-LED TV.

The latest OLED lineup has been trimmed down from last year for both the US and UK markets. It consists of the flagship Panasonic Z95B, successor to the Panasonic Z95A, one of the best TVs of 2024; the Panasonic Z90B, a mid-range model; and the entry-level Panasonic Z80B.

The LED lineup consists of the Panasonic W95B, a flagship mini-LED model; the Panasonic W85B, a model with premium features; the Panasonic W80A, a QLED set; the Panasonic W70A, an LED model; and the entry-level Panasonic W61A 4K LED TV.

The US lineup consists of the flagship Panasonic Z95B OLED, the flagship Panasonic W95B mini-LED, and the entry-level Panasonic W70A LED, which is exclusive to the US and sits between the W80A and W61A.

There are currently no confirmed prices or release dates for any of the above TVs, but once we have this information, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Most of Panasonic’s new TVs will use the Fire TV smart TV platform, except for the entry-level models, which will use TiVo. The Panasonic Z95B and Z90B OLEDs and the W95B mini-LED will support a new Prime Video Calibrated Mode, which was first introduced in Sony’s 2024 TVs and also appeared in last year’s Panasonic Z95A.

Another exciting new feature in the Panasonic Z95B and W95B TVs is Calman Ready, which allows users to easily calibrate their screens using Calman’s new AutoCal feature (set to arrive in a software update to the Calman Color Calibration software during the Summer).

OLED TVs

Panasonic Z95B

(Image credit: Future)

Available in 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes, the Panasonic Z95B features the same Primary Tandem RGB, or ‘four-stack’, OLED panel used in the LG G5, one of this year’s best OLED TVs. It also uses a new ThermalFlow cooling system that Panasonic says increases panel efficiency, resulting in higher brightness and better overall picture quality. The Z95B will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats and use the HCX AI Processor MKII.

Similar to its predecessor, the Panasonic Z95A, one of the best TVs for sound, the Z95B has a 5.1.2-channel speaker array. Panasonic has upgraded this sound system, however, moving the virtual positioning of the rear channels and boosting the size of the side and up-firing speakers.

Elsewhere, the Z95B is packed with gaming features including 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync supported), ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming. Its game control board (part of Game Master Extreme) has also received new features, including a 60Hz refresh mode designed for older consoles. There will still only be two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Finally, the Z95B gets a design update via a fabric material for the front speaker array and surround frame. The corners have also been rounded to give it a more uniform appearance compared to previous generations.

Panasonic Z90B & Z80B

Image 1 of 2 Panasonic Z90B OLED TV (Image credit: Future) Panasonic Z80B OLED TV (Image credit: Future)

The Panasonic Z90B will be available in 42, 48, 55, 65 and 77-inch sizes. It will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range and provide many of the same features as the flagship Panasonic Z95B, including the same HCX AI Processor MKII.

Audio features include Dynamic Theater Sound Pro with a built-in 30W subwoofer and Dolby Atmos support . The Z90 B is also well equipped for gaming, with 4K 144Hz, AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync VRR and ALLM, as well as Panasonic’s Game Control Board. Once again, there will only be two HDMI 2.1 ports.

Finally, the Panasonic Z80B is the entry-level model in the OLED lineup, and will be available in 48, 55 and 65-inch sizes. It will support both Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and use the step-down HCX Processor. It has Panasonic Surround Sound Pro and Dolby Atmos audio, and for gaming supports 4K 120Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium) and ALLM.

Mini-LED and LED TVs

Panasonic W95B

(Image credit: Future)

The Panasonic W95B is Panasonic’s only mini-LED TV for 2025 and will be available in 55, 65, and 75-inch sizes, plus a new 85-inch size. It will use the same HCX AI Processor MKII as the OLED TVs and support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, along with improved Hybrid Tone Mapping for better backlight control over its predecessor, the Panasonic W95A.

For audio, the W95B will support Dynamic Theater Surround and Dolby Atmos. Gaming features include 4K 144Hz, VRR (AMD FreeSync Premium included), and ALLM, as well as Panasonic’s Game Control Board.

Panasonic W85B, W80A, W70A and W61A

The W85B is a QLED TV that will be available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes and use the HCX Processor. It will support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Surround Sound Pro for audio and, 4K 120Hz, VRR and ALLM as well as Game Mode Extreme for gaming.

The Panasonic W80A and W70A carry over from 2024. The W80A uses a QLED panel, is available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and Dolby Atmos. Gaming features include 4K 120Hz, VRR, ALLM, and Game Mode Plus.

The W70 is an LED model available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes. It supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ and 4K 60Hz, VRR, and ALLM for gaming.

Finally, the entry-level W61A LED TV will be available in 43, 50, 55 and 65-inch sizes. It will use TiVo as its smart TV platform and support 4K 60Hz and ALLM for gaming.

Panasonic Z95B: a potential TV of the year?

(Image credit: Future)

The Panasonic Z95A was an impressive TV when we reviewed it in 2024, thanks to its dynamic sound, gorgeous picture quality, and improved smart TV platform. Its successor, the Z95B, looks set to be even more impressive.

It will use the new Primary Tandem RGB OLED panel for higher brightness and bolder colors, and has a fine-tuned speaker system and new cooling system to improve peak brightness. Plus, it has a sleeker and more uniform design, which I found to be more visually appealing when I saw it in person.

The flagship OLED market will be a real battleground in 2025, with the excellent, five-star LG G5 currently setting the bar. But both the Samsung S95F and Sony Bravia 8 II also looked to be real contenders when we saw them earlier this year. The Panasonic Z95B is set to take the fight to all of these TVs, and if the price is right, it could be a TV of the Year candidate.