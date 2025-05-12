I saw Panasonic’s 2025 TV lineup in person, and here are the 3 models you should be most excited for

Panasonic has announced its 2025 TV lineup, and there’s something for everyone, from flagship OLEDs to entry-level LEDs, gaming TVs and more. I recently got to see the full range at an event, and it featured in-depth demonstrations of particular sets.

Panasonic is known for making some of the best TVs on the market, with its flagship Panasonic Z95A scoring four and a half out of five stars in our review and earning a place on our list for best OLED TVs. 2024 was an exciting year for Panasonic as it not only began to use Fire TV as its new smart TV platform but it re-entered the US market for the first time in almost a decade.

We’d already seen the Panasonic Z95B, the 2025 flagship OLED, in action at CES 2025 and were suitably impressed with its picture quality. Now that I’ve seen the 2025 range in action, I’ve picked three models that I think you should get excited for.

1. Panasonic Z95B

(Image credit: Future)

Panasonic’s OLED TVs rank among the top TVs every year for their picture quality, dynamic sound and full array of features. The Panasonic Z95B, the company's new flagship OLED, looks to take things even further.

Seeing the Z95B in person, it demonstrated the vibrant colors and rich blacks I’ve come to expect from Panasonic’s flagship OLEDs, but it also showcased stunning new brightness levels. The Z95B features a new Primary Tandem RGB OLED panel, the same used in the LG G5, and seeing it next to its predecessor, the Z95A, which uses a micro lens array (MLA) OLED panel, the brightness boost and improved color was obvious.

A clip of dancers in colored outfits showed the Z95B's extra vivid punch compared to the Z95A, and the white droplets of water reflecting light demonstrated its brightness boost in areas around the screen. Even black levels were deeper.

The Panasonic Z95B (right) demonstrates higher brightness and bolder colors than its predecessor, the Panasonic Z95A (left) (Image credit: Future)

The Z95B also features a new ThermalFlow cooling system to regulate airflow, which Panasonic says allows for better brightness retention on screen.

Even the Z95B’s audio system has been tweaked. Although still the same 5.1.2 channel speaker array from the Z95A, the rear effects have been more accurately positioned, and an audio demo proved this. During the demo, where the same clips were played through the Z95B and Z95A, it was clear that the Z95B had a wider soundstage and a more dynamic sound. It also felt more powerful, which Panasonic explained was thanks to the new, larger drivers and side-firing and up-firing speakers.

The Z95B has also gone through a design change, taking on a more uniform look across the whole unit. It uses fabric around its frame and across its front external speaker array, and the corners have been rounded to give it a more premium look overall.

Put all this together with a list of gaming features expected from the best gaming TVs (4K 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, Nvidia GSync, Dolby Vision gaming and ALLM) and you have one powerhouse OLED TV. Get the price right, Panasonic, and this could be a TV of the year contender!

2. Panasonic Z90B

(Image credit: Future)

The Z90B, the step-down OLED model from the flagship Z95B, doesn’t have that model's Primary Tandem RGB OLED panel, but it still has the Z95B's HCX AI Processor MK II and the same list of gaming features. It also comes in a wider array of sizes.

In Panasonic's demo, the Z90B sat amongst the Z95B and Z80B OLEDs in different sizes, and still showed exceptional contrast, dynamic colors and solid brightness. A clip of colored glass showed the Z90B's precise detail and accurate color, along with its inky black levels.

Where the Z90B gets interesting, though, is in its smaller 42 and 48-inch sizes. That OLED size range is usually dominated by the LG C-series OLEDs, but the Z90B includes a front speaker array that could give it the edge over its LG rivals. The LG C5 earned five out of five stars in our LG C5 review, but the built-in sound was its biggest disappointment. If Panasonic can get the Z90B's price right, then it could give the C5 a run for its money.

It’s worth noting for our US readers that the Z90B is only available in the UK and Europe, so if you’re looking for a mid-range OLED, the C5 is likely to be your best option. Just add one of the best soundbars to make it a more complete package.

3. Panasonic W95B

The Panasonic W95B (right) demonstrates better backlight control and higher brightness than its predecessor, the Panasonic W95A (left) (Image credit: Future)

The last of the three models is the Panasonic W95B, the brand’s only mini-LED offering for 2025. In an extremely competitive market, the best mini-LED TVs are often made by brands like Samsung, TCL, Hisense and even Sony. Panasonic is not a company that immediately comes to mind, as it's often known for OLED TVs.

The W95B is a feature-stacked mini-LED that again comes with the flagship HCX AI Processor MK II, a comprehensive list of gaming features, and the new Prime Video Calibrated picture mode and Calman Ready AutoCal (both in the Z95B as well).

Seeing the W95B next to its predecessor, the Panasonic W95A, it showed better backlight control with less blooming (an artifact of LED TV tech) and better black levels with more accurate colors. A demo of a fire handler showed brighter oranges and reds on the W95B than on the W95A. Not only were colors and contrast more powerful, but the W95B had brighter highlights, as seen in the ball on the staff at the center of the flame (shown in the picture above).

From the demo I saw, the W95B could be a great entry in the Mini-LED TV market.