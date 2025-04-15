Save a whopping $700 on this huge 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV at Best Buy

Large TVs don't always have to break the bank. With TCL, LG, and Samsung delivering high-performing, budget-friendly TVs, now is a great time to buy that big statement TV you've always dreamed of owning. That's true even more than ever, now this enormous Samsung Q60D 85-inch 4K QLED TV is at Best Buy for $999.99 (was $1699.99).

A $700 saving in the Best Buy Spring Sale makes this gigantic TV more affordable than ever. It is almost certainly overkill for most homes, but if you're just after one of the biggest TVs you can buy and don't want to compromise too much on quality, then this Samsung Q60D is a solid middle ground.

Discounts are also available on smaller models, but the biggest saving is on the gargantuan 85-inch set.

Today's best big-screen Samsung TV deal

Samsung Q60D 85-inch 4K QLED TV: was $1,699.99 now $999.99 at Best Buy If you have the space and just want to go big, then there's no better TV for the price than this 85-inch Samsung Q60D. It may not boast all the premium features of the manufacturer's most expensive TVs, but it still boasts 4K resolution support and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, so you're getting some of the latest technology for an excellent, high-quality image. The slim design also means it looks great in any living room.

The Samsung Q60D might be the lower-end model in Samsung's QLED lineup, but you still get a well-performing TV with punchy colors and refined picture detail that's a step up from the cheapest TVs out there.

The 60Hz refresh rate won't work for most gamers, but with Motion Xcelerator, you're guaranteed a smoother viewing experience with sports, movies, and any other kind of casual application.

We're also big fans of the Multi-View feature that enables you to display two different sources at the same time. The 20W 2.0 channel speaker system also delivers great audio without the need for a separate audio system, though a soundbar upgrade wouldn't be remiss.

