Best Buy's massive spring sale is live: here are 23 deals I'd buy on cheap laptops, OLED TVs, AirPods, and more

Best Buy is kicking off a new week by launching a massive spring sale. While potential price hikes hang in the air, Best Buy is ignoring the noise by offering huge discounts on OLED TVs, laptops, smart home gadgets, appliances, and Apple devices.



As TechRadar's deals editor, I've gone through the retailer's spring sale and hand-picked the 23 best deals worthy of adding to my shopping cart. Best Buy's sale has something for everyone, with a wide range of products on sale, including cheap and handy smart home gadgets, powerful MacBooks, grills, and best-rated TVs, with prices starting at just $19.99.



The best offers include up to 40% off major appliances, which is the same discount we typically see on Memorial Day, record-low prices on OLED TVs, like TechRadar's best-rated TV, LG's 65-inch C3, on sale for $1,399.99 and deals Amazon's best-selling smart home devices. That includes Fire TV Sticks, Blink security cameras, and Ring Doorbells.



You can jump straight to Best Buy's spring sale with helpful links below, followed by my pick of today's best deals. Keep in mind these are limited-time offers, and Best Buy's spring sale ends on Sunday, April 20.

Best Buy spring sale: the 21 best deals I'd buy

Best Buy spring appliance sale: save up to 40% on major appliances

Best Buy's spring sale is a preview to Memorial Day, thanks to massive savings on major appliances. You can save up to 40% on washers and dryers, dishwashers, refrigerators, and microwaves from all the top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, GE, and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick HD: was $34.99 now $19.99 at Best Buy The cheapest streaming device is the Fire TV Stick HD, on sale for only $19.99. This budget streaming player features an Alexa voice remote and allows you to enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54.99 now $39.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the Fire TV Stick Max for $39.99 if you're looking for the most powerful streaming device. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max streams the same content as the standard 4K version, but the extra power inside means faster performance when navigating apps. Plus, it uses WiFi 6 technology to give you a more stable and consistent streaming experience.

Amazon Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Best Buy Best Buy has the top-rated Blink Video Doorbell on sale for $29.99 - just $2 more than the record-low price. The Blink doorbell alerts you when motion is detected and features infrared night video and two-way audio.

Amazon Ring Battery Doorbell: was $99.99 now $54.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's spring sale has the Ring Video Doorbell at a record-low price. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. It also integrates with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $64.99 at Best Buy If you're looking for a smart home display, Best Buy's spring sale has the 3rd generation Echo Show 5 on sale for only $64.99. The five-inch display allows you to make calls, watch movies, check the weather, and control compatible smart home devices completely hands-free thanks to Alexa compatibility.

Apple AirPods Max: was $549.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy The Apple AirPods Max are the best noise-cancelling headphones for Apple fans and an ideal complement to an iPhone or iPad. Exceptional active noise cancellation, personalized Spatial Audio, and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce that. They last up to 20 hours on one charge and can be charged through a lightning cable. Today's deal from Best Buy shaves $70 off the retail price.

HP 15.6 Touch-Screen Laptop: was $629.99 now $319.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's weekend sale has HP's 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop down to just $319.99. You get an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD to ensure excellent overall performance and enough essential speedy storage for the price. Overall, it's a great entry-level option to handle all everyday jobs, some more advanced work, and light multitasking.

Lenovo Yoga 7i (2-in-1) 16-inch Touchscreen Laptop: was $1,049.99 now $749.99 at Best Buy 2-in-1 laptops usually come at a premium price, and while this device from Lenovo is not exactly cheap, it's excellent value for money considering the spec and build quality. The high-end components include a modern Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a large 1TB SSD. Meanwhile, the 16-inch touchscreen display is great for work and watching videos, especially with the flexibility to flip the screen to tablet mode.

Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022): was $999 now $799 at Best Buy This deal is for a slightly older MacBook Air model, but it's an upgraded 16GB configuration that's perfect for most users. Even though a newer M3 version is available, we concluded that this is still one of the best laptops you can buy in our MacBook Air M2 review, thanks to the stylish design, clear display, impressive performance, and long 18-hour battery life. For those needing a premium powerhouse for creative apps such as photo editing, video editing, and more intense workloads, this is a stellar offer on an Apple machine right now.

Insignia 24-inch F20 Series HD smart TV : was $79.99 now $74.99 at Best Buy Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV for just $69.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in so that you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.

Samsung 43-inch Q60D 4K QLED TV: was $529.99 now $449.99 at Best Buy Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 43-inch model is on sale for $449.99.

LG 48-inch Class B4 Series OLED 4K UHD TV: was $1,499.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's spring sale has dropped the 48-inch model to $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED TV (2024): was $1,999.99 now $1,499.99 at Best Buy If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,399.99 at Best Buy The best premium OLED display from Best Buy's spring sale is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.

Samsung 70-inch DU7200 4K TV: was $589.99 now $479.99 at Best Buy Samsung's DU7200 Series TV is a popular model here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 70-inch model on sale for just $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.