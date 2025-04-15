Best Buy's huge spring sale has clearance prices on best-selling TVs - deals from $74.99
Shop rock-bottom prices on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs
Best Buy is a top destination for online TV deals, which is why it's no surprise that some of the best bargains from its spring sale are on best-selling TVs. The retailer kicked off its week-long spring sale on Monday with incredible price cuts on 4K, QLED, and OLED TVs, with deals starting at just $74.99.
As TechRadar's deals editor specializing in TVs, I've sifted through Best Buy's spring sale and highlighted the 11 best offers. You'll find clearance models on some of last year's best-selling displays from brands like Samsung, LG, Roku, and Insignia.
Today's spring TV deals at Best Buy are so good because there is such a wide range of displays on sale. You'll find premium OLED displays, best-selling QLED TVs, and big-screen budget sets with stunningly low prices you won't find anywhere else.
A few highlights include Samsung's 75-inch 4K Crystal TV on sale for only $499.99, LG's highly rated 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99, and Roku's 55-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $269.99.
Keep in mind that Best Buy's spring sale ends this Sunday at Midnight. For more curated deals, you can check out our Best Buy spring sale roundup on laptops, headphones, and smart home devices.
Best Buy's spring sale: the 11 best TV deals
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. Best Buy's spring sale has this massive 85-inch model for $999.99 - an incredible price for a TV of this size.
A 75-inch 4K smart TV for under $400 is an unbeatable deal. Toshiba's C350 is a 4K TV with HDR support that will deliver solid picture quality for your everyday viewing. Access to streaming apps is easy with the Fire TV OS, which has Netflix, Disney Plus, Prime Video, and more at your fingertips. It's not as powerful as many premium options, but if you're on a tight budget and want a large display, this is an excellent option.
The Samsung DU6950 75-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need like 4K Ultra HD support for a top-quality picture, Motion Xcelerator for a smooth viewing experience and HDR for superior colors. From a reputable brand like Samsung, it’s also better quality than cheaper models – especially at this already pretty lost cost considering the screen size. It also has Q-Symphony support if you have a relevant soundbar from Samsung for better quality sound.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 65-inch model down to only $349.99.
The best premium OLED display from Best Buy's spring sale is LG's stunning 65-inch C4 OLED TV on sale for $1,399.99. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
At Best Buy's spring sale, you can get Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's spring sale has dropped the 48-inch model to $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
Samsung's DU7200 Series TV is a popular model here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 43-inch model on sale for just $229.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $300.
Best Buy's cheapest TV deal is this Insignia 24-inch HD TV for just $69.99 - the lowest price we've ever seen. While the Insignia F20 Series lacks 4K resolution, it comes with the Fire TV experience built-in so that you can stream your favorite movies and shows, and it has a handy Alexa voice remote.
