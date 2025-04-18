Best Buy's spring sale slashes $1,300 off the price of the best TV in the world
Get LG's gorgeous C4 OLED TV at a stunningly low price
With years of experience reviewing TVs, TechRadar has crowned LG's C4 OLED the best TV in the world, due to its excellent picture quality, impressive gaming features, and reasonable price.
Thanks to Best Buy's spring sale, which is currently underway, LG's 65-inch C4 OLED TV is on sale for $1,399.99 (originally $2,699.99). That's a whopping $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find.
The LG C4 was released last March and sits at the top of TechRadar's best TV and best OLED TV guides. The display is feature-packed and delivers a stunning picture with boosted brightness, a 144Hz refresh rate, and LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip. You also get excellent gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz compatibility, VRR and ALLM support, and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
While we've briefly seen LG's 65-inch C4 drop to $1,317.35 once before, today's deal is still a significant discount and a great price for a highly rated big-screen OLED TV.
I've listed more of the top TV deals from Best Buy's spring sale below, and keep in mind that all offers will end on Sunday at Midnight.
The LG C4 OLED is TechRadar's best-rated TV, and the 65-inch model is down to $1,399.99 at Best Buy's spring sale. That's a $1,300 discount and the lowest price you can find. Ranked number one in our best TV guide, the 2024 C4 features exceptional brightness, LG's latest Alpha 9 AI chip for improved performance, and impressive gaming features, including four HDMI 2.1 ports with 4K 120Hz, VRR, and ALLM support and 144Hz certification from Nvidia.
More of the best TV deals at Best Buy's spring sale
Thanks to its premium features and affordable price tag, Samsung's Q60D QLED TV has been a popular model here at TechRadar. The Q60D features 4K and Quantum HDR Smart technology with Motion Xcelerator, resulting in bright colors and realistic images. Its slim design also means it looks great in any living room. The 43-inch model is on sale for $449.99.
At Best Buy's spring sale, you can get Roku's highly rated 55-inch 4K smart TV for just $269.99. For that money, you get 4K resolution with HDR 10 for an impressive picture, plus an enhanced voice remote and the excellent Roku smart TV interface.
The LG B4 is one of the most affordable OLED TVs on the market, and Best Buy's spring sale has dropped the 48-inch model to $599.99 - an incredible price. Its self-lit OLED pixels and Dolby Vision enhance color and contrast beyond what the average backlit TV can do. Its built-in gaming features and 120Hz refresh rate make it an unbeatable deal for gamers looking for an upgrade.
LG's best-selling UT75 4K TV delivers a premium picture experience with brilliant colors thanks to LG's α5 Gen7 AI processor and WebOS 24 for seamless streaming. Gamers will also love the game optimizer and dashboard with GeForce NOW, which allows you to see and adjust all your settings in one place. Today's deal brings the 65-inch model down to only $349.99.
If you've been eyeing Samsung's gorgeous The Frame QLED TV, Best Buy has a massive $500 discount on the 65-inch model. The 2024 Samsung Frame TV features Pantone art-validated colors that deliver lifelike images. The display now comes with Streams, a complimentary set of artwork streamed from the Samsung Art Store.
This 65-inch Sony Bravia 8 is on sale for $1,799.99, thanks to a $500 discount. As one of the best TVs for sound, it's an ideal choice if you want stellar sound without paying extra for a soundbar. Its OLED screen might not be the brightest of them all, but it still manages to rival the picture quality of its competitors using its brightness-boosting Bravia XP Processor. Thanks to the two HDMI ports (out of four total) that support 4K/120 Hz gaming, you can even use it with your gaming console.
Samsung's DU7200 Series TV is a popular model here at TechRadar, and Best Buy has the 70-inch model on sale for just $479.99. This entry-level TV from Samsung packs a solid 'Crystal' UHD 4K processor, an easy-to-use Tizen operating system, and full HDR support for under $600.
If you're looking for a big-screen budget TV, this Insignia 70-inch display is an incredible deal at only $369.99. The Insignia F50 Series TV features 4K HD resolution, DTS Studio Sound, smart capabilities with the Fire operating system, and a voice remote with hands-free Alexa, so you can use your voice to control your TV.
Mackenzie Frazier is the deals editor in the US for TechRadar at Future plc. She's been sharing deal advice for Future for the past six years and loves finding products that consumers want at the best possible price. She's had 11 years of experience working in e-commerce and loves being a mom to her two little boys.
