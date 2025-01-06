TCL's 2025 mini-LED TVs for 2025 promise a mind-blowing 50% brightness increase

TCL announced its QM6K series mini-LED TVs at CES 2025

The Super High Energy mini-LED chip may increase brightness by 53%

50- to 98-inch screen sizes, coming to the US in early 2025

TCL has announced its new QM6K series of mini-LED TVs at CES 2025. According to the company, the new TVs are part of a “phased series rollout,” with additional series to come as the year progresses. (We expect the QM6K series to be a US-only model, with different Hisense TVs coming in the UK and Europe.)

Along with the QM6K series announcement, TCL detailed a range of new tech enhancements that will be used throughout the company’s 2025 mini-LED TV range. These include a Super High Energy mini-LED chip design that TCL claims will increase brightness by 53% and light efficiency by 10%. Considering that the TCL QM851G, one of 2024’s best TVs, was the brightest TV we’ve yet measured, delivering more than 3,500 nits peak brightness in some modes, that’s really saying something.

Along with higher brightness, TCL is claiming that its 2025 TVs will benefit from a new condensed dual-focus microlens with a narrower light path and a reduced distance between the backlight and diffuser plate. To translate that into plain-speak, TCL has made enhancements to its mini-LED backlight design that will result in less blooming or “halo” artifacts where light areas seep into dark areas – a 67% reduction, according to the company.

Other advancements for 2025 include a new high-contrast QLED display panel that’s capable of 98% coverage of the UHDA-P3 color gamut and a Dynamic Light algorithm that’s said to render SDR signals at near-HDR quality.

QM6K series mini-LED TVs

(Image credit: TCL)

The first TVs in TCL’s phased rollout are the QM6K series models. QM6K sets will be available in 50- to 98-inch screen sizes and will arrive in the first quarter of 2025.

Along with having the new enhancements listed above, the QM6K series will feature up to 500 local dimming zones and support Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats. The new sets are also IMAX Enhanced certified and have a Dolby Vision Filmmaker Mode. For gaming, the QM6K series supports a 144Hz refresh rate along with 288Hz VRR (at 1080p) and AMD FreeSync.

Other QM6K series features include Onkyo-designed 2.1-channel built-in speakers with DTS Virtual:X support and the Google TV smart TV interface with hands-free voice control.

Pricing for TCL’s QM6K Series is as follows:

50-inch: $749.99

55-inch: $799.99

65-inch $999.99

75-inch: $1,299.99

85-inch: $1,999.99

98-inch: $3,499.99

The 65, 75 and 85-inch QM6K models are available now for preorder at TCL's website.

