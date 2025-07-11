If you're constantly running out of storage space, this $22 gadget will be your new best friend
Home management for less
Moving home is considered one of the most stressful transitions you can go through, so as someone who fully owns up to having terrible stress management, it's a miracle I've survived as many house moves as I have. Perhaps, though, they'd have been a fair ways less stressful if I'd have known about Flextailgear's ultra-mini pump, now $22 (was $40) at Amazon
There are ample big deals during Amazon Prime Day on some of the most popular brands and products, but for me at least, it's often the things I don't know I need that turn out to be the best buys, and this is certainly one of those moments. This mini-pump is great for vacuum sealing, deflating pool floats or air beds, and best of all it's travel-friendly for those vacations where your suitcase is fit to burst.
Amazon Prime Day home essentials
This 1300mAh battery palm-sized pump earned itself a 4.3-star rating from thousands of customers, providing a more compact way to deflate your storage bags - and it's travel-friendly, to boot.
When you move around a lot, be that for travel or just because you can't stay put in one area for too long, you come to realize that packing hacks aren't just a neat trick – they're a necessity.
I'm in the habit of vacuum sealing anything I don't need in the upcoming three months, whether that's winter clothes, bedding or even important documents I don't want to risk getting damaged. While you might not need to quite go to my level of efficiency, I'm willing to bet you've also had at least one time where wrangling your vacuum to try and deflate an air bed has driven you to the edge of insanity. If so, this is the gadget for you!
Josephine Watson (@JosieWatson) is TechRadar's Managing Editor - Lifestyle.
