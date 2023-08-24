TCL’s surprisingly affordable 98-inch 4K TV is now available

Continuing its trend of offering comically large TVs for cheap, TCL has launched a new 98-inch model to its Smart S Class line known as the S5. And it’ll go for the low price of $5,000.

Five grand for one of the best TVs, no matter how big it is, may not sound like a steal, but it is if you look at the competition. Samsung’s recently released 98-inch TV costs $8,000, Sony’s X90L costs $10,000, and LG’s G2 OLED costs five times as much as the TCL S5. So what do you get for $5,000? Simply put – visual immersion. The TV provides a 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) image with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz. This quality is further boosted by a range of image-enhancing features including Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ high dynamic range.

Everything here will be housed in a “FullView metal bezel-less” frame so all you’ll see is nothing but screen.

(Image credit: TCL)

Notable features

TCL states that inside the TV is the proprietary AiPQ Engine powering the model’s software features. It allows for “vibrant color, sharp clarity, and dramatic depth.” Thanks to this hardware, the S5 supports a Wide Color Gamut which, alongside the High Brightness LED Backlight, results in a “dynamic picture with high color volume”.

There is more to the TCL S5 than just how pretty it looks. It has an audio system made up of two 15W speakers plus a 20W subwoofer. The speakers will be further enhanced by Dolby Atmos as well as DTS Virtual:X for immersive sound. Although if you want to take your audio quality to the next level, we recommend getting a soundbar .

For entertainment, there are several notable features we should mention. Along with 4K 120Hz support, there is Auto Game Mode for ensuring a smooth frame rate and fast response times while gaming. TCL's set uses Google TV for streaming from the best streaming services. These can be controlled via the Google TV app; however the TCL S5 is compatible with Android phones only.

Availability

You can pre-order the 98-inch TCL S5 right now on TCL’s official website , but only if you live in the United States. It’s unknown if or when the model will launch internationally although we did ask. This story will be updated at a later time. US footballs fans can also snag $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket from YouTube and YouTube TV with the purchase of a 98-inch S5 through September 19, 2023.

Although $5,000 may be cheap for a TV of this size, we understand that it’s still a big ask. If you’re looking for something more budget friendly, check out TechRadar’s latest roundup of the best TV deals for August 2023 .