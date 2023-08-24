Google TV just added even more free TV channels for you to lose your weekend
Google TV is getting 25 more free channels including Top Gear and Baywatch
Google TV is expanding its channel line-up again. After adding over 800 live TV channels earlier this year, it's just announced a further 25 new additions. The new channels are all free and you'll be able to watch them without signing in.
According to Google, the new additions take the number of free built-in channels to over 100 out of the total 800 free channels, so if you have one of the best TVs with Google TV or Android TV you're in for a treat. The firm has also very helpfully provided a full list of the free ones, which we've added it to the bottom of this article. As you can see, it's an eclectic collection.
What can you watch on the new free Google TV channels?
According to Google, the channels "include hit TV shows like Top Gear and Baywatch, game shows, music channels, multicultural entertainment and more". There's an entire channel dedicated to the lifeguard soap opera, but if that's too intense you can switch to the Antiques Roadshow channel and watch people's dreams of great riches being trampled instead. And I don't know about you but I don't know how I've managed to live this long without having Cheddar News on my TV.
As you can see, the free channel line-up is pretty varied. There's Classic Doctor Who next to Court TV and Dateline 24/7, Hallmark Movies alongside Hell's Kitchen and Maverick Black Cinema next to Midsomer Murders. There's also lots of local news for multiple US cities courtesy of NBC News.
Google TV free channels as of August 2023
- AccuWeather
- America's Test Kitchen
- Anger Management
- Antiques Roadshow
- Are We There Yet
- At Home with Family Handyman
- Baywatch
- BBC Earth
- BBC Food
- BBC Home & Garden
Load the rest of the list...
- beIN SPORTS XTRA
- Billiard TV
- Bounce XL
- BritBox Mysteries
- Cheddar News
- Cine Romántico
- Circle
- Classic Doctor Who
- Court TV
- Dateline 24/7
- Deal or No Deal
- Demand Africa
- Divorce Court
- DOCUMENTARY+
- Dry Bar Comedy
- DUST
- Easy Listening
- Estrella News
- Estrella TV
- FailArmy
- Family Affair Channel
- Family Feud
- FilmRise Action
- FilmRise Free Movies
- Forensic Files
- Game Show Central
- Great American Adventures
- Hallmark Movies & More
- Hell's Kitchen
- Historias de Amor
- iHeart90s
- iHeartCountry
- IMPACT Wrestling Channel
- Impossible
- ION
- ION Mystery
- It's Showtime at the Apollo
- Just for Laughs Gags
- KokoWA
- Law & Crime
- Lidia's Kitchen
- Lo Mejor de Telemundo
- LOL Network
- Love Nature
- Maverick Black Cinema
- Midsomer Murders
- Motortrend
- Murder She Wrote
- Mystery Science Theater 3000 (MST3K)
- NBC News Bay Area
- NBC News Boston
- NBC News Chicago
- NBC News Connecticut
- NBC News Dallas Fort Worth
- NBC News Los Angeles
- NBC News New York
- NBC News NOW
- NBC News Philadelphia
- NBC News San Diego
- NBC News South Florida
- NBC News Washington DC
- Newsmax
- Outdoor America
- Outside
- Paranormal Files
- PBS Antiques RoadShow
- PBS Nature
- PGA Tour
- PowerNation
- REELZ Famous & Infamous
- Remember the 80s
- Reuters Now
- Scripps News
- Shades of Black
- Sky News
- Smooth Jazz
- Stingray Classic Rock
- Stingray Naturescape
- Stingray Soul Storm
- Tastemade
- Telemundo Al Día
- The Jamie Oliver Channel
- The Pet Collective
- The Price is Right - The Barker Years
- This Old House
- Today All Day
- Top Gear
- Universal Crime
- Unsolved Mysteries
- World Poker Tour
- Wu Tang Collection
- Xumo Free Crime TV
- Xumo Free Movies
- Xumo Free Westerns
You might also like
TechRadar Newsletter
Sign up to receive daily breaking news, reviews, opinion, analysis, deals and more from the world of tech.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall (Twitter) has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR.