Google TV just added even more free TV channels for you to lose your weekend

Google TV is expanding its channel line-up again. After adding over 800 live TV channels earlier this year, it's just announced a further 25 new additions. The new channels are all free and you'll be able to watch them without signing in.

According to Google, the new additions take the number of free built-in channels to over 100 out of the total 800 free channels, so if you have one of the best TVs with Google TV or Android TV you're in for a treat. The firm has also very helpfully provided a full list of the free ones, which we've added it to the bottom of this article. As you can see, it's an eclectic collection.

What can you watch on the new free Google TV channels?

According to Google, the channels "include hit TV shows like Top Gear and Baywatch, game shows, music channels, multicultural entertainment and more". There's an entire channel dedicated to the lifeguard soap opera, but if that's too intense you can switch to the Antiques Roadshow channel and watch people's dreams of great riches being trampled instead. And I don't know about you but I don't know how I've managed to live this long without having Cheddar News on my TV.

As you can see, the free channel line-up is pretty varied. There's Classic Doctor Who next to Court TV and Dateline 24/7, Hallmark Movies alongside Hell's Kitchen and Maverick Black Cinema next to Midsomer Murders. There's also lots of local news for multiple US cities courtesy of NBC News.

Google TV free channels as of August 2023

