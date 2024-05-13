Forget projectors – TCL’s 115-inch mini-LED TV has 6.2.2-channel Dolby Atmos speakers and 5,000 nits brightness

TCL has launched its full mini-LED TV lineup in the US, with the offerings led by the QM89, a 115-inch model. Arriving with the enormous new model are the QM8 and QM7 series TVs, available in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 98 inches.

With a screen as large as one used in a typical home theater projector setup, the 115-inch QM89 delivers up to 5,000 nits peak brightness and has 20,000 local dimming zones. The company’s new AiPQ Ultra processor provides over 65,000 levels of granular control over the TV’s local dimming and is accompanied by Ultra-Wide-Angle Lens tech for uniform light distribution and Optical Distance Reduction tech that virtually eliminates backlight blooming, according to TCL.

With a built-in Onkyo 6.2.2 channel speaker system, the QM89 has impressive audio specs to match its 115-inch ultra-bright picture. TCL’s flagship TV also features an anti-glare screen, an ATSC 3.0 next-gen TV tuner, and custom installation features that allow it to be integrated with advanced home control systems.

The TCL QM89 will be available "soon" for $26,999.99.

TCL QM8 Series

TCL’s QM8 Series TVs for 2024 also feature the AiPQ Ultra processor and have a native 120Hz display panel with support for 144Hz VRR and Game Accelerator 240 for up to 240 VRR gaming at 1080p resolution. These sets have a specified brightness of up to 5,000 nits and 5,000 local dimming zones and feature an anti-glare screen. A built-in 2.1.2-channel speaker system with up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers provides audio, and an ATSC 3.0 next-gen TV tuner and Wi-Fi 6 for streaming are on board. The QM8 Series is available now in 65- to 98-inch screen sizes:

65QM851G:$1999.99

75QM851G: $2699.99

85QM851G $3999.99

98QM851G: $7999.99

TCL QM7 Series

TCL’s QM7 Series TVs are its entry-level mini-LED models, featuring 1,500 local dimming zones and up to 2,400 nits peak brightness. The QM7 Series also has a 120Hz panel with 144Hz support and Game Accelerator 240 for up to 240 VRR gaming, as well as ALLM and FreeSync Premium Pro. These TVs also have an ATSC 3.0 tuner, along with an Onkyo 2.1-channel speaker system with a built-in subwoofer and a height-adjustable pedestal stand that can accommodate a soundbar. The TCL QM7 Series is available now in 55- to 98-inch screen sizes.

55QM751G: $1099.99

65QM751G: $1499.99

75QM751G: $1999.99

85QM751G: $2699.99

98QM751G: $6999.99

Along with its mini-LED models, TCL also announced two ranges of regular QLED TVs. The Q65 Series is available in screen sizes ranging from 43 to 98 inches and priced from $499 to $3,999. The Q68 Series is available in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches and priced from $699 to $1,999.