Anker’s multi-talented SOLIX C800 Plus power station looks like the ultimate camping accessory

Anker has taken the covers off the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station at CES 2024 and this new portable power bank and charger could be a natural fit for campers, adventurers, and nighttime photographers.



The C800 Plus is part of the SOLIX lineup, which was released in 2023, with the Anker SOLIX C1000 and SOLIX F3800 following a similar layout but in a more compact form factor.

What sets the C800 Plus apart from most other power stations is the inclusion of a built-in storage compartment on top of the power station that houses some useful accessories that could benefit the average camper and beyond.

What's in the box?

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Anker) (Image credit: Anker) (Image credit: Anker)

With the SOLIX C800 Plus Portable Power Station, you get a three-mode camping light and a telescopic pole featuring a handy uni-ball mount, which can be used with the camping light.



The pole could be used as a selfie stick or could even be used to mount a lightweight camera or even a projector provided it’s not too heavy. It extends to over three feet allowing you to provide a good level of illumination to your camping site and helping you remain visible when the camping light is attached.



At night if you need to change plugs or make adjustments in the dark, the C800 Plus also features a 3-stage LED camp light bar across the front of the power station.

Anker SOLIX C800 Plus specs

The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus contains a LiFePO 4 battery rated at 768Wh or 1200W and Anker’s SurgePad technology allows it to jump to 1600W for more demanding devices temporarily like mini fridges or microwaves.



Anker claims it can supply power to up to ten devices at once which is a great help for anyone out with family, a group of friends, or with lots of devices.



There should be ample space to plug in your devices with eight power ports including three 120V and 240V AC outlets. And for smaller devices and laptops, there are two USB-C and two USB-A ports and one DC cigarette port.

Even if you do manage to run it down, Ankers HyperFlash charging technology can get the battery fully charged from 0 to 100% in only 58 Minutes. It also includes a 300W solar input, likely a boon if you have abundant access to sunlight, but will still take a few hours to charge.

Longevity shouldn’t be a problem with the C8000 Plus rated for over 3,000 recharge cycles and includes a 5-year warranty Anker claims it has a 10-year lifespan, even with daily use, which should mean you’ll have plenty of adventures together.

The C800 Plus can be controlled via an app for both Android and iOS, in case you are too snuggled into your sleeping bag and don't want to get up.

It's also comparatively lightweight at only 9Kg, fine for putting in a car or carrying short distances, but you wouldn't want to lug it around all day.

When is it available and how much will it cost?

The Anker SOLIX C800 Plus Power Station as it’s expected to be available in March with the exact date and pricing yet to be determined. However, if the comparable Anker SOLIX C1000 is anything to go by the C800 Plus could retail for around $1,000 / £787 /AU$1,495.



If you like to travel and want to keep all your tech charged on the go? Check out our picks for the best power banks out there.

We’re covering all of the latest CES news from the show as it happens. Stick with us for the big stories on everything from 8K TVs and foldable displays to new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets, and the latest in AI.

And don’t forget to follow us on TikTok for the latest from the CES show floor!