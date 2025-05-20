Save almost $400 on the Anker Solix C1000X portable power station in Best Buy’s early Memorial Day sale

With the early Memorial Day sales ramping up ahead of May 26, I’ve spotted an unmissable deal. Right now, Best Buy has slashed the price of the Anker Solix C1000X to $529 (was $899).

That’s a massive $370 saving in the Memorial Day sales on one of our favorite portable power stations, and a great pick for anyone who needs reliable off-grid power. The model boasts a 1056 Wh battery capacity, fast charging, and easily handles everything from charging up your phone or tablet to powering fridges, TVs, or your AC unit.

• See the full Best Buy Memorial Day sale line-up

Today’s best Anker Solix C1000X deal

Anker Solix C1000X: was $899 now $529 at Best Buy This is a phenomenal deal for what’s on offer - the Anker Solix C1000X is a highly capable 1056Wh portable power station that’s well-equipped for backing up homes and using on jobsites. There’s a heck of a lot to like here, with the unit featuring up to 2400W output, UPS, and 11 outlets for charging a range of devices and appliances. You can add up to 2kWh with the battery expansion, there’s support for a solar generator, and the companion app gives you complete control over all your charging.

We reviewed the virtually identical Anker Solix C1000 and found this 1056Wh power station is perfectly designed for heavy-duty use at home, at work, and on the road. It’s one of the best portable power stations you can get for charging small devices and household appliances.

It’s a compact option for home back-up that even features Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) for keeping you connected during unexpected power outages. But it’s that nigh-on $400 discount that really appeals to me here.

More Memorial Day portable power station deals at Best Buy

Anker Solix F3800: was $3,499 now $2,999 at Best Buy The Anker Solix F3800 is such a good system our reviewer Collin uses it to power his whole home during outages - and it’s our top pick for RVs and home back-up overall. It’s a beast of a unit on wheels. Battery capacity is 3800 Wh and we came away after our review, feeling it was perfect for all emergency and back-up needs. There’s battery expansion support and you can connect two together for even more power. Better still, it offers sustainable power since it can be charged using your home’s solar panels.

EcoFlow Delta 3: was $699 now $599 at Best Buy EcoFlow makes loads of great power stations, and with its 1024 Wh capacity and 1800W output, this ultra-quiet mid-range model is a good choice for those who want a balanced unit for charging a range of devices and small appliances like coffee makers and refrigerators. Top features include battery expansion support, UPS, up to 2200W output when using the boost mode, and a companion app for more control. What I especially like with this unit is the rugged design and IP65 rating for outdoor use.

• Check out all the portable power stations in Best Buy’s Memorial Day sale right here