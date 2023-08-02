This new portable projector from Nebula is built for the outdoors

Nebula, the Anker-owned brand, has a new portable projector meant for the rugged life and offers a number of upgrades over its previous effort, the Mars 2.

The Nebula Mars 3 features improved image quality, audio and battery life over its predecessor. The maximum projection size is 200 inches with a 1080p resolution, and the lighting is rated at 1,000 lumens.

An AI engine is used to enhance the image further, and the three Dolby Digital Plus speakers put out a total of 40 watts. It also compatible with Android TV 11, which unlocks access to numerous apps, movies and shows.

Outdoor viewing

The battery is 185Wh, the company claims can last up to 5 hours, or 15 hours if only the speakers are used. What's more, it can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices you may have, thanks to its large capacity.

To make it easy to carry around, the Nebula Mars 3 has an integrated handle, and its ruggedness comes courtesy of its IPX3 water resistance rating, half a meter drop resistance, and 0.7mm dust resistance. It also features a built-in stand, lens cover and camping light.

The AI engine works by automatically adjusting the screen brightness, to achieve the best viewing experience possible based on your conditions. There is also something Nebula calls Intelligent Environment Adaptation, a sensor that autofocuses the picture, applies keystone correction and fits the screen to the correct size - all in three seconds.

It also works with Chromecast and Google, making it even easier to use and offering more viewing options.

The Nebula Mars 3 is available now with a price tag of $1,099.99.