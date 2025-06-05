Hisense's new portable 4K laser projector takes the fight to LG and Samsung, with bright, colorful images at up to 200 inches from a compact box

4K with Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and AI upscaling

1,200 lumens of brightness

Late summer 2025, $1,299

Hisense has announced its smallest, lightest and most portable projector yet, the M2 Pro Smart Mini Projector.

The M2 Pro is a 4K projector with 1,200 lumens light output (the press release we received says 1,300 lumens, but retailers' listings disagree) and Hisense's AI 4K Clarity, a suite of algorithms that upscale pictures, reduce noise and optimize contrast for HDR. It's capable of projecting 4K visuals from sizes of 65 inches to 200 inches with what Hisense tells us is crystal-clear precision.

Hisense M2 Pro: key features and pricing

The M2 Pro features Hisense's Pure Triple Color Laser, which uses discrete red, green and blue lasers to deliver a wide color gamut: 110% of the BT.2020 color space. The triple laser system was previously much bigger; Hisense says that its successful miniaturization means that it has made true 4K laser projection "genuinely portable for the first time in Hisense's history."

The projector has optical zoom with a 1.0 to 1.3 throw ratio that enables you to adjust image size and distance without degrading image quality, and it's packed with automation to make setup a breeze including wall color adaptation that compensates for the hue of the projection surface.

There's built-in Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X audio for spatial sound without extra speakers, and the VIDAA Smart OS includes the usual streamers, including Netflix, YouTube and Disney+. The projector also supports the Dolby Vision HDR format.

So far, only the US pricing and launch have been announced: it'll sell for $1,299.99 and go on sale in late summer 2025. Other pricing and availability will be announced shortly.

