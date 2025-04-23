Anker's new portable 4K projector could be the ultimate easy outdoor projector thanks to its stunning brightness

Anker reveals the Nebula X1 4K projector

Features include 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR support and 3,500 ANSI lumens

The X1 is touted as an 'outdoor projector'

Anker has revealed the latest 4K projector in its Nebula range, the X1.

Anker, makers of some of the best projectors, such as the Anker Nebula Mars 3, says the X1 is its highest-performing projector yet. The X1 follows in the footsteps of Anker's Cosmos range, which has delivered some of the best portable projectors, including the Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K.

The 4K-resolution X1 uses an RGB triple laser light engine and is said to deliver 3,500 ANSI lumens. It's capable of displaying images up to 300 inches in size and its NebulaMaster technology is set to offer a 5000:1 native contrast ratio and 56,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Anker says it's the "perfect backyard projector for daytime and night-time use".

The X1 has four side-firing internal speakers powered by a total of 40W, and a separate pair of wireless speakers is an available option. These speakers have 8 hours of battery life and are USB-C rechargeable.

As an added audio feature, the X1's built-in speakers can be switched to subwoofer mode when combined with the wireless speakers, creating a 4.1.2-channel audio system.

From a design perspective, the X1 can tilt up to 25 degrees, allowing for easy placement on a wall, table or floor. It also features AI Spatial Adaptation, which uses real-time auto focus, auto keystone, auto optical zoom and auto screen fit. There's a built-in micro gimbal for added adaptability, and it comes with a carry handle for easy portability.

The X1 will also support Wi-Fi streaming with Google TV built-in for access to the best streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus.

Another new feature is its liquid cooling system, which Anker says will limit fan noise to 26dB (at a distance of 1m).

The Anker Nebula X1 will be available from May 21, starting at $2,199.99 / £2,199.99 (roughly AU$4,595 directly converted). An accessory bundle, with the two wireless speakers, a carry case and two wireless microphones designed with karaoke in mind, is available for $999.99 / £499.99 ($667 / AU$1,042 directly converted). Both will be on sale at Amazon and Nebula in the US and Nebula in the UK.

The ultimate summer projector?

(Image credit: Anker)

The headline of Anker's release of the X1 is that it is perfect for the outdoors day or night, its 3,500 ANSI lumens brightness putting it in the same category as the likes of the Samsung Premier 9 and Epson QB100, both of which we classed as 'super-bright'.

Although the X1 sounds like it will be super-bright, even the brightest and best 4K projectors can still struggle with outdoor daytime viewing, as the lumens required to project a decent image in brighter viewing conditions can be a real challenge.

However, 3,500 ANSI lumens is indeed very bright, and with the added benefit of Dolby Vision HDR, the X1 could produce images bright enough for outdoor viewing.

Admittedly, it's not a cheap projector, but compared with other portable projectors with similar specs, such as the JMGO N1S Ultra 4K, it's competitively priced for what it offers.

With the display specs listed and the option for an audio upgrade, plus two wireless microphones for anyone who fancies a bit of karaoke after their movie night, the Nebula X1 really could be the ultimate portable and outdoor projector cinema package. I'll be keen to get my hands on it and see how it fares.