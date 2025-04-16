This cheap projector has a gimbal stand and smart auto adjustments so it's easy to stream Netflix and Prime Video anywhere
1080p at up to 120 inches from this super-small and attractively priced projector
- The Dangbei N2 mini is available now, priced at $179 / £159 )about AU$330)
- 1080p, 200 ISO Lumens, up to 120-inch display
- 'AI' auto picture adustments, 190º tilt for easy projection anywhere
Dangbei's new entry level LED projector, the Dangbei N2 mini, delivers 1080p HD and has native apps for Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video – plus a built-in gimbal and automatic picture adjustment tech (with the obligatory claim of 'AI' powers) that should make it easy to place it anywhere and get a well-aligned display.
It's also very keenly priced, with an introductory offer of $179 / £159 (about AU$330). That's roughly 20% off the normal list price, and it's less than half what you'd pay for our current best portable projector pick, the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro.
Dangbei N2 mini: key features
The most obvious difference between the N2 mini and more expensive models is brightness: where the XGIMI is 450 ISO Lumens, the N2 mini is rated at 200 ISO Lumens, so this isn't one for brightly lit spaces. But it's exceptionally portable, weighing just 3.78 lb (1.72 kg), and it comes with a host of automatic features for easy setup and operation. There's also a 6W speaker system with Dolby Audio support.
The recommended display size is 100 inches, but the N2 mini is capable of projecting from 40 to 120 inches.
The integrated gimbal enables smooth and accurate positioning on floors, walls or ceilings and the power port is base-mounted to avoid interference. The optical system is sealed to keep dust out, which Dangbei says delivers 30% longer life – although it doesn't say what that lifespan actually is. Bluetooth is 5.2 and the N2 mini has Wi-Fi 6.
The N2 mini has nearly 300 apps to choose from, and the pre-installed Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps are all given their own buttons on the remote.
The Dangbei N2 mini is available now.
Writer, broadcaster, musician and kitchen gadget obsessive Carrie Marshall has been writing about tech since 1998, contributing sage advice and odd opinions to all kinds of magazines and websites as well as writing more than a dozen books. Her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, is on sale now and her next book, about pop music, is out in 2025. She is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind.
