This cheap projector has a gimbal stand and smart auto adjustments so it's easy to stream Netflix and Prime Video anywhere

The Dangbei N2 mini is available now, priced at $179 / £159 )about AU$330)

1080p, 200 ISO Lumens, up to 120-inch display

'AI' auto picture adustments, 190º tilt for easy projection anywhere

Dangbei's new entry level LED projector, the Dangbei N2 mini, delivers 1080p HD and has native apps for Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video – plus a built-in gimbal and automatic picture adjustment tech (with the obligatory claim of 'AI' powers) that should make it easy to place it anywhere and get a well-aligned display.

It's also very keenly priced, with an introductory offer of $179 / £159 (about AU$330). That's roughly 20% off the normal list price, and it's less than half what you'd pay for our current best portable projector pick, the XGIMI MoGo 3 Pro.

(Image credit: Dangbei)

Dangbei N2 mini: key features

The most obvious difference between the N2 mini and more expensive models is brightness: where the XGIMI is 450 ISO Lumens, the N2 mini is rated at 200 ISO Lumens, so this isn't one for brightly lit spaces. But it's exceptionally portable, weighing just 3.78 lb (1.72 kg), and it comes with a host of automatic features for easy setup and operation. There's also a 6W speaker system with Dolby Audio support.

The recommended display size is 100 inches, but the N2 mini is capable of projecting from 40 to 120 inches.

The integrated gimbal enables smooth and accurate positioning on floors, walls or ceilings and the power port is base-mounted to avoid interference. The optical system is sealed to keep dust out, which Dangbei says delivers 30% longer life – although it doesn't say what that lifespan actually is. Bluetooth is 5.2 and the N2 mini has Wi-Fi 6.

The N2 mini has nearly 300 apps to choose from, and the pre-installed Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps are all given their own buttons on the remote.

The Dangbei N2 mini is available now.

