Whether for aesthetic reasons or to cut down on screen time, having a TV in the bedroom isn’t for everyone. I didn’t factor a TV in when I designed my bedroom, as it wasn’t worth sacrificing the space when I’ve already got one in my living room, but after a while, I found I missed having the option to curl up in bed and binge-watch my comfort shows on Netflix.

Having not always had the luxury of separate living spaces, I’d put a lot of work into curating my bedroom into a calming and visually pleasing environment, so the idea of sticking a big black rectangle in the middle wasn’t going to do my zen any favors. Therefore, I knew I had to think of an alternative solution that could cure my content cravings without taking up valuable space.

The concept of using a projector to watch shows in bed wasn’t new to me, as I’d racked up plenty of hours watching movies on the Anker Nebula Cosmos 4K SE . Sadly, though, as impressive as that projector is, it proved impractical for bedroom use as it was a bit big and loud for the shelf above my headboard and, as I’m yet to find a tripod that can handle its weight, it just wasn’t the bedfellow I was looking for.

Thankfully, I found the perfect alternative in the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Mini Google TV Projector, which has a list price of $529.99 / £499.99 / AU$1,599, so it doesn’t cost any more than a decent budget TV. The Nebula Capsule 3 uses the same Google TV operating system that I found so effortless to use with the Cosmos 4K SE, but this time in a conveniently compact package.

Below, you’ll find the reasons why I believe the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Mini Google TV Projector makes for an amazing alternative – and one reason why opting for a projector over a TV may not be the brightest move.

Highlights

Perfect placement isn't paramount

Finding space for a TV set can be tricky, but choices are far from limited when it comes to finding a home for the Anker Nebula Capsule 3.

Its dinky diameter of just 3.1 inches / 78mm makes it conveniently compact and easy to fit on shelves or tabletops, and it has a super convenient tripod mount thread on the base, so it’s easy to find a place for it even if surface space is limited.

And for those times when it isn’t possible to get the angle of the projection spot-on, the Nebula Capsule 3 will automatically adapt its settings to ensure it projects a well-focused image within the space provided, adjusting the keystone positions and avoiding any obstacles along the way.

I can go big and go home

The beauty of a projector like the Nebula Capsule 3 is that I can change the screen size to suit what I’m watching, and I can do so in a matter of moments.

This means that it’s super easy for me to go from watching TV on a 49-inch projection on the wall at the side of my bed to a projection of around 80 inches on my free-standing projector screen, if I’m in the mood for some big-screen entertainment, simply by rotating the Capsule 3 90 degrees and waiting for the settings to auto adapt based on the new position.

Pleasantly portable projection

Whether you’re staying at a friend's or going camping, the compact dimensions and light weight of 1.9lb / 850g combined with a built-in rechargeable battery make the Capsule 3 satisfyingly easy to pack up and take away.



These features can prove useful even if you don’t plan to take it away from home, especially if your bedroom is anything like mine, with its awkwardly located power outlets. While the 15,000 mAh battery only allows for about two and a half hours of screen time, the USB-C charging cable does mean that one of the best power banks could be used to stretch this duration a bit further.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

Low light

Night owls get the best view

Despite the space-saving and versatility on offer from the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 1080p Mini Google TV Projector, you’re going to be sacrificing deep blacks and the details in darker scenes if you opt for one over one of the best TVs .

This issue isn’t uncommon, even amongst some of the best projectors on the market, but it’s something to keep in mind if you want your shows to look picture-perfect when watching in the daytime without efficient blackout blinds.

With that being said, this hasn’t been a deal breaker for me personally, because as comfy as my bed is, it’s not my primary place for watching shows in the daytime. And during the times I’ve needed to curl up when it’s still light outside, I’ve learned that I can tolerate the picture looking a little washed out when the compromise is that I essentially have a pocket-sized 50-inch TV.