Forget tri-folding phones – this pocketable folding projector is the companion I want for my 2025 travels

Aurzen has announced the world's first tri-foldable, portable projector called the ZIP at CES 2025, where it also launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, as reported by PR Newswire.
At the time of writing, it has already exceeded its Kickstarter goal, with a suggested release date set for March 2025. The Aurzen ZIP has an MSRP of $399, but backers on Kickstarter can pledge $249 to receive it at this price. You can check out the Kickstarter campaign here.
While we don't usually cover products on Kickstarter here on TechRadar, the Aurzen ZIP is on display at CES, available for demonstration at booth 21411 at the Las Vegas Convention Center between January 7-10.
The ZIP’s tri-foldable design means when closed it measures 3.1 x 3.1 x 1-inch (84 x 78 x 26mm) and weighs 9.8oz (280g) for true portability. It can display landscape pictures as well as borderless, vertical mobile content from apps such as TikTok thanks to a built-in gyroscope.
The ZIP is a DLP projector with a native 720p resolution (with 4K supposedly supported) capable of 100 ANSI lumens of brightness and has dual, stereo 1W speakers for audio. Its 5000 mAh battery is USB-C rechargeable and Aurzen says it will deliver 90 minutes of playtime off a single charge.
It offers Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity and screen mirroring capabilities. There is an optional Wi-Fi dongle, called CastPlay, that can serve as a connection between the ZIP and compatible devices. It is also compatible with Android, Windows, iOS and macOS devices.
The perfect travel projector?
While the ZIP is unlikely to best other portable projectors like the Samsung Freestyle, our top pick for best portable model in our best projectors list, it does offer an extremely compact solution which will be ideal for travel.
As a writer at TechRadar, I’m often travelling to events to cover the latest tech and having the option to mirror my phone to this bite-sized projector rather than stare at my phone screen to wind down sounds like an exciting prospect.
While tri-folding may not be new to the world of phones, with the likes of the Huawei Mate XT and rumors of Samsung’s own tri-folding phone on the horizon, it’s an extremely novel concept in the world of projectors, which is still getting used to the idea of portable projectors in general.
Again, I know the ZIP isn’t going to have the most dazzling pictures, with a limited 100 lumens of brightness, but anytime I can give my eyes a break from my phone screen, I’m happy.
