LG's latest projector is also a lamp and a Bluetooth speaker – and there's a tiny new 4K projector too

LG reveals two new portable, lifestyle projectors ahead of CES 2025

LG PF600U is a 3-in-1 projector/lamp/speaker

LG CineBeam S is latest in portable 4K projector lineup

LG has revealed two new speakers ahead of CES 2025 – the CineBeam S and LG PF600U – adding to its range of lifestyle projectors. LG hasn't announced region availability or pricing for either projector as of yet, but this will hopefully arrive at CES 2025 itself.

The LG CineBeam S is a follow-up to the LG CineBeam Q, one of the best 4K projectors released in 2024, and while it also supports 4K,HDR picture, the CineBeam S has the distinction of being LG's smallest ever 4K ultra-short-throw (UST) projector, measuring in at a tiny 110 x 160 x 160mm.

The CineBeam S will also support a wide range of screen sizes from 40-100-inches – the CineBeam Q supports 50-120-inches – with a throw ratio of 0.25. It has 500 ANSI lumens of brightness (the same as the CineBeam Q) and LG says it will cover 154% of the DCI-P3 color space. It will also feature a built-in stereo speaker system that supports Dolby Atmos, and will use LG's own webOS smart TV platform for streaming skills.

The other projector revealed is the LG PF600U, a projector that also serves as a mood lamp and Bluetooth speaker. It supports 1080p Full HD resolution images with 300 ANSI lumens of brightness, and can project from 30 to 120 inches. It will also come with LG's webOS interface built-in for streaming.

Taking on a light pole design measuring 290 x 290 x 983mm, the PF600U is designed to serve a whole bunch of needs by also working as a light source and Bluetooth speaker with a stereo speaker array.

LG combines it all again

(Image credit: LG)

Over the past couple of years, LG hasn't been afraid to experiment with its lifestyle products. Whether it's the StanByME Go, a portable TV-in-a-suitcase with military grade casing or a disco refrigerator with a transparent OLED display, LG isn't afraid to combine its AV and lifestyle/home products into one Frankenstein-esque offering.

While the LG PF600U projector/lamp combo is unlikely to offer picture quality to top the best projectors, it does fit in nicely with LG's whacky products that aim to create the home of the future that many people dream about, supposedly, with every product doing multiple jobs.

The LG CineBeam S on the other hand is a straightforward, portable 4K projector and if it's anything like the LG CineBeam Q, which we rated four and a half out of five in our review thanks to its excellent picture quality and handy design, then LG could be onto another winner.

