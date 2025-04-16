Aurzen first debuted its tri-folding compact projector at CES 2025

After a Kickstarter, it's now up for sale on Amazon and already seeing a discount

With the ultra-portable Zip projector, it can show content horizontally or vertically

The 2025 Consumer Electronics Show might be long over, but in about four months since then, one of the wildest products we saw on the show floor is well up for order and shipping soon.

The Aurzen ZIP is a tri-folding ultra-portable projector, making the like of the Samsung Freestyle seem downright clunky. It impressed us in a brief demonstration at the show, mostly for the sheer novelty and it’s up for order right now on Amazon.

It’s priced at $399.99, with Prime members scoring free shipping, but if you pick the Gold color you can clip a coupon on the page for $20 off.

That brings the cost for this compact projector down to $379.99. Though, if you’re set on Grey you’ll need to pay the full price of $399.99.

Aurzen’s ZIP lets you cast a 720pHD screen on nearly any surface from an integrated DLP projector. It promises up to 100 ANSI lumens of brightness and even has stereo speakers built-in, though considering the size, we wouldn’t expect super-powerful audio.

It even packs a solid amount of connectivity, including Bluetooth 5.4 for screen mirroring or connecting to another audio service. Still, through a Wi-Fi dongle, you can utilize CastPlay to communicate with other devices and cast content.

Even neater, though, is that the ZIP can cast content horizontally, which makes it great for watching movies, TV shows, or even a sports game, but the versatility is upped as it can also show vertical content in the 3:2 format.

This means you can connect your iPhone or Android to watch TikToks, YouTube Shorts, or Instagram Reels on the big screen. Err, wherever you opt to put that big screen. There is a built-in gyroscope to let it make that switch from horizontal to vertical or vice versa as well. An Apple-esque feature list on Amazon lists that the Zip features Auto Keystone – which should mean you get a clear picture – and ‘Zero-Lag Focus.’

Even with a laundry list of features, don’t go into the Aurzen Zip thinking it’s going to deliver the best picture possible. It's almost certainly a step below the Samsung Freestyle.

Rather, this will be excellent for the traveler or someone who is on the go and wants to take in content – horizontal or vertical – via a bigger view. Maybe, you’re on the road and want to lie in bed and watch a show on your ceiling.

It also speaks to the design here, which is the really neat part – the Zip is a full tri-folding design for a projector that weighs in at just 9.8 ounces or 280 grams. When closed, it’s a bit bigger than a Post-it note at 3.1 x 3.1 x 1 inch, and you can get it to project the perfect view by tilting the top panel, which contains the projector and top controls.

You can watch our first look at the Aurzen Zip from CES 2025 above, and let me know in the comments if you end up adding this to your cart. Again, it’s available on Amazon for $399.99 in Grey, but if you get in Gold, you can clip the $20 off coupon on the page to get it for just $379.99.