Lego just dropped 9 new sets, but as a Star Wars obsessed fan, I'd shop these three first

No, it’s not quite May the 4th. We’re still 19 days away from May 4, 2025, which is known to us in the galaxy and those far, far away as Star Wars Day. Even so, that’s not stopping Lego from ushering in nine – yes, nine – new Star Wars sets.

You’ll soon use Lego Bricks to build everything from the loveable droid Chopper – as seen in Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars Rebels – to a new Ultimate Collector Series that will please any bounty hunter, a fresh ship and, of course, a few sets to thrill those on the dark side.

In addition to loving all sorts of technology and breaking it down for you, I’m a pretty huge Star Wars and Lego fan, so I’ve done the hard work of deciphering Lego’s May 4th, 2025 drop and am sharing my favorite three out of the nine.

Plus, a look at some of the deals you can score when these go up for order in just a few days. And trust me, signing up for the free Lego Insiders rewards program makes a lot of sense – it’ll bring you closer to the force –err, deals.

You can finally build Chopper

(Image credit: Lego)

Kicking things off is the C1-10P Droid, better known as Chopper. This droid will be instantly familiar with its orange top and tan, grey main body, as well as its two main roller wheels. Fans of the Ghost Crew from Star Wars Rebels will know Chopper could have a bit of an attitude. You’ll get to build all of that and even show those emotions with the Lego Star Wars™ Chopper (C1-10P)™ Astromech Droid set.

You’ll build the iconic droid out of 1,039 pieces, and once built, Chopper will be over eight inches tall. This should be a fun one to build, especially while rewatching Star War Rebels on Disney+, one of the best streaming services, and the Chopper Droid set will launch on May 1, 2025, with preorders available right now at $99.99 / £99.99.

Lego Star Wars Chopper (C1-10P) Astromech Droid set: $99.99 at LEGO The Lego Star Wars Chopper – C1-10P – Astromech Droid set can be ordered now and will ship on May 1, 2025. For $99.99 / £99.99, you'll build the iconic robot out of 1,039 bricks.

The latest Ultimate Collector Series is a fun one

(Image credit: Lego)

The newest Ultimate Collector Series might not be massive like huge AT-AT or the Millennium Falcon, but this one still looks sharp. Meet the Lego Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship, which, like other UCS sets, comes with a display launch and a stand that lets you set the ship upright as if it were in flight or in a landing position. This set is made from 2,970 pieces and arrives on May 1, 2025, for $299.99 / £299.99.

As seen in share photos, you’ll build the interior including the cockpit and there are a lot of moveable details. You also get two minifigures here – Jango Fett and Boba Fett.

Lego Star Wars Jango Fett’s Firespray-Class Starship: $299.99 at LEGO The latest ultimate collector series from Lego is an iconic ship that fans of Jango Fett will instantly recognize. It will be up for order on May 1, 2025 for $299.99 / £299.99.

You could build a U-Wing Starfighter while watching 'Andor'

If you are getting excited for Andor to return to Disney+ or simply a Rebel starship, this one is for you. The new LEGO Star Wars Rebel U-Wing Starfighter is not just a fresh take on the ship, but you also get several Minifigures: Deedra Meero, Cassian Andor, K-2SO, and an ISB Tactical Agent.

This one arrives at 395 pieces for $69.99 / £59.99 and lands on May 1, 2025.

Now, if you opt to preorder or order, you will be eligible for a few gifts with purchases if you’re a Lego Insiders member and if you order from Lego directly. If you go for the new Ultimate Collector Series, you’ll score a LEGO Star Wars Jango Fett Starship Keychain if you preorder between May 1 to May 5.

Additionally, during that same period you’ll get a LEGO Star Wars Kamino Training Facility mini set for spending over $160 / £145. Those who spend over $40 / £35 will get a mini build of the iconic Millenium Falcon, and yes this stacks with the more expensive freebie if you get them before supplies run out.

Now, the above three are my favorite, but here’s a look at the other six sets. And if you’re sold on any of these, you can sign up for preorder or in some cases order it right now from Lego’s online store.

Either way, sign up for the Insiders Program to earn points and score freebies.

The rest of the new Lego's Star Wars Day 2025 set

Lego Brick-Built Star Wars Logo: $59.99 at LEGO The opening crawl to any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic starts of any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks, and the design team hid in some fun details. This fantastic set is up for preorder now at $59.99 / £59.99 from Lego directly.

Lego Star Wars Jango Fett Helmet: $69.99 at LEGO Along with the new Ultimate Collector Series set, you can also build Jango Fett's iconic helmet in this set that's built from 616 pieces. It's up for preorder now from Lego.

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle: $69.99 at LEGO Similar to the set the above, Lego's Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle is an excellent one to display. You'll build Ren's iconic ship out of 386 pieces, and it comes with a stand.