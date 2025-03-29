Here’s your first hands-on look at the Star Wars: Grogu, Mandalorian, R2-D2, and Darth Vader earbuds

What’s cooler than earbuds that look like they belong in a galaxy far, far away? Obviously, earbuds that also embody the tones of Star Wars, from a lightsaber igniting to a droid’s iconic wail.

Now, in the lead-up to Star Wars Celebration, which kicks off on April 18, 2025, in Tokyo, Japan, Star Wars has collaborated with Audio-Technica for four custom earbuds, and TechRadar has your exclusive first-look hands-on experience with all four.

This collaboration comes to life as four limited edition, customized pairs of the ATH-CKS50TW2. You can show your allegiance to the dark side or that of the rebels with Darth Vader, R2-D2, Grogu, and The Mandalorian models. And these versions won’t just look the part with the Darth Vader earbuds getting a glossy black finish that looks like the iconic helmet or the R2-D2 one getting a blue and white paint job, but these boast custom sound effects, too.

TechRadar can also reveal that the box contains a custom, glossy sticker matching the earbuds and featuring the iconic character. The box itself is limited and special. You won’t have to worry about calling in a bounty to afford these limited-edition buds – if you can get your hands on a pair, Star Wars editions of the ATH-CKS50TW2 cost $179.99, which is only $30 more than the standard.

These earbuds will launch exclusively in person at Star Wars Celebration, so if you’re lucky enough to be in Tokyo, Japan, you’ll get them first. But they will also be available in limited quantities – no word on the exact number – from Audio-Technica directly, beginning on April 21, 2025. Those will start shipping on none other than Star Wars Day – May 4th.

But we have the earbuds you’re looking for and have unboxed all four – R2-D2, Darth Vader, The Mandalorian, and Grogu included. Keep scrolling for a photo guide, as well as the special details we’ve discovered by going hands- and ears-on. And if you’re already familiar with the ATH-CKS50TW2, these boast the same feature set.

The custom nature of the four buds is an iconic paint job for each, starting with the case. These still have a mostly plastic build for the hull, but embossed on the top lid is an iconic phrase associated with the character.

"It is your destiny."

"This is the way."

"The droid you're looking for."

"Wherever I go, he goes."

It’s also color-matched, so Darth Vader is a deep black, The Mandalorian is a lighter shade of silver, trying its best to look like Beskar, R2-D2 is white with blue accents, and Grogu is two separate shades of green. The design team here really took the time to pay homage to the characters.

The earbuds sit in the case and have the same build as the standard ATH-CKS50TW2, including the fact that they magnetically snap together. This is certainly a feature I’d like to see some other buds adopt.

With Grogu, it pairs green with a light brown for the main hull – the ear tips are green and several are included in the box, but there is also Aurebesh writing included on the outside. Printed on the earbuds, though – facing down from the ear – is another iconic phrase. In Grogu’s case, it’s “The Child” on the left earbud and “Little Bounty” on the right.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

For the other half of the clan of two, The Mandalorian, the earbuds mostly use various shades of silver, with the largest color choice being a brushed one. It has some gloss to it, and the ear tips are dark grey. The message here is straight to the point – “Mandalorian” on the left and “Bounty Hunter” on the right.

R2-D2 is mostly white with some blue stripes on the side and blue ear tips, the printed message is equally to the point as Mando’ – “R2-D2” on the left and “Astromech Droid” on the right.

It seems the Dark Side is coming out on top for design, though. The Darth Vader buds look pretty impressive with a glossy black finish facing the world, and the Audio-Technica team here uses red accents sparingly. Most importantly, “The power of” lives on the left and “the Dark side” lives on the right – how cool. These just look fantastic.

(Image credit: Future/Jacob Krol)

While the companion app for Android or iOS is not yet updated to pair with these earbuds, there will be a skin matching the earbuds in the app. Now, somewhat cooler than the design are the special sounds, which might add Star Wars moments into your day.

One interesting choice, though, given that these are reskinnings of the ATH-CKS50TW2. There is no speaker in the case, so the custom sounds only play within the earbuds themselves and can be a bit hard to hear at first.

Audio-Technica has customized the chime for the earbuds when you take them out of the case or put them back in, along with other features like engaging noise cancellation or a passthrough mode.

With Darth Vader, you’ll hear the lightsaber ignite and that famous, ominous, deep breathing. Hitting the button on the Vader buds gives a pulse of the lightsaber. While I haven’t been able to get it working, a red alert alarm will sound for low battery – certainly upping the stakes.

For Grogu, you’ll hear what sounds like his pod opening or closing, but you’ll also hear some of the iconic coos that Baby Yoda is known for. That pod or door opening or closing sound is the same for The Mandalorian when you first take them out of the case, and hitting the button to engage a mode sounds like a credit being tossed on table – or maybe Beskar being clanked together.

My favorite goes to R2-D2, though. You’ll hear his iconic beeps when you first put these earbuds in and connect, but disconnecting gives us the iconic wail. It’s just delightful. Imagine when the app goes live and these fully launch, there will be some customization.

Ahead, you can see a full photo slideshow of all the up-close details of the Grogu, R2-D2, Darth Vader, and The Mandalorian ATH-CKS50TW2 earbuds. And if you’re lucky enough to be at Star Wars Celebration, you can get them in person, or if you’re in the US and feel like testing your luck, try to score them when they go up for preorder from Audio-Technica here.

