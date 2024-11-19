Exclusive: Hasbro just dropped its most impressive Star Wars Black Series Force FX Elite lightsaber

Baylan Skoll's Lightsaber ushers in a few firsts

It's the first Black Series Force FX Lightsaber with a red, orange color

Hasbro's latest creation is super high-tech for an immersive experience

Star Wars Ahsoka captivated us all on Disney Plus, and as we await a second season, the second drop in ‘Gift the Galaxy’ from Hasbro will let you own an iconic piece from the show.

Baylan Skoll, a figure of power and intrigue, not quite a Sith but also not-not-friends-with-Jedi, has left an indelible mark on the Ahsoka story with his iconic red and orange lightsaber. This unique color, a nod to his complex intentions, sets his lightsaber apart from the traditional Sith red, sparking curiosity and excitement among fans.

You can now own Skoll’s iconic lightsaber with Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Baylan Skoll Lightstaber. It’s priced at $249.99 / £269.99 (we're working to confirm Australia pricing) with a shipping time frame of ‘Spring 2025’ (likely March, April, or May of next year) and goes up for pre-sale tomorrow at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and Amazon.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

It ushers in a big first for Habsro’s Black Series Force FX Lightsabers and is the largest hilt in the lineup. It won’t just be screen-accurate regarding all the details but also in size. Unlike Sith sabers from the past, including Darth Vader’s, this isn’t a true, bold red, but rather, Skoll’s saber is a red-orange and the first time this color has been offered in Hasbro’s ultimate lineup.

Baylan Skoll's Lightsaber, a testament to his formidable skills in the show, is a powerhouse of advanced features. With an onboard speaker delivering custom sound effects and multiple arrays of advanced LEDs, it promises to be the most realistic Star Wars lightsaber yet. The progressive ignition and full battle sequence mode for role-playing elements, battle clash, blaster effects, and a wall-cutting effect ensure an immersive experience.

Suffice it to say, much like his wielding skills in the show, this is a pretty stacked lightsaber with an excellent-looking hilt. As with other Force FX Lightsabers, you’ll get a stand in the box to proudly display the hilt, but the blade can be easily attached when needed.

(Image credit: Hasbro)

It’s great to see Hasbro usher in Baylan Skoll’s Lightsaber. As we all await fresh Star Wars films and TV shows to binge – Skeleton Crew is next – and Ahsoka’s second season, this will be a great way to pass the time.

With ‘Gift the Galaxy’ ongoing, you can expect more products to drop showcasing the entire Star Wars universe, and if you’re subscribed to Disney Plus, you can enter to win a Star Wars prize pack or a trip to Star Wars Celebration in Japan here.

Hasbro will begin preorders of Star Wars: The Black Series Force FX Elite Baylan Skoll Lightstaber on November 20, 2024, at 1 PM ET for $249.99 / £269.99 (we're working to confirm Australia pricing) at its Hasbro Pulse online store and on Amazon.