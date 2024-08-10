One of the best Star Wars rides at Disney parks is now a high-tech toy

While Galaxy’s Edge at Disney World and Disneyland gets a lot of attention from Star Wars fans and folks visiting the theme parks, true stans will know of the appeal of Star Tours, the Star Wars spaceship simulator ride.

And now, Star Tours is getting the ultimate homage in one of the best, most high-tech toys around. You can now have your own Starspeeder 3000, the acclaimed cruiser, as a toy model. Better yet, it’s modeled after the original form of the ride vehicle from the attraction that opened back in 1987 (a long, long time ago).

Disney also went to incredible levels of detail with a button that opens the doors to let guests embark, an LCD screen that replays moments from the ride, and quite possibly the most important part – Captain RX-24. R2-D2 is included in the ride, but the 25 seats are designed for 3.75-inch figures so that you can bring other Star Wars toys along for the ride.

The details of this high-tech toy also extend to the outside of the Starspeeder 3000 with thrusters and barrels that light up with matching sounds. It’s likely the best recreation of the ride in its original form, and fans of Star Tours at either Disneyland or Disney World who have ever wanted to take the ride home now have it in this collectible. You can see a quick video of the collector playset embedded below.

Considering the 25 onboard seats have working seatbelts and the screen works, letting your figures relive ride moments, you can get some solid play out of this. Still, if you want it for display – it is a collectible limited to 3,000, after all – it comes with a stand that lights up and sets the Starspeeder in a cool orientation.

The Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Play Set can be seen for the first time in real life at Disney’s D23 2024 event, currently in Anaheim, California, right near Disneyland itself. It’s dubbed the ultimate fan event, and we’re expecting more news about Star Wars, including shows, future films, and other toys or collectibles, as well as news about Marvel, Disney Plus, and, of course, the Disney parks. Rumor has it that we’ll finally hear about a potential expansion at Disney World.

While you can purchase Star Tours StarSpeeder 3000 Vehicle Play Set on-site for $300 USD, it will also be available online at the Disney Store beginning August 12, 2024, at 8 AM PT. The collector playset is priced at $300 and will be limited to one per customer, with a total of 3,000 on sale. To make the checkout process a little easier, you can use the handy box above to navigate over, create an account, and save it to your wishlist.

It’s certainly piqued my interest, and chances are if you have fond memories of riding Star Tours, maybe from the original attraction in 1987 at Disneyland or the more modern version in Anaheim or at Disney World, this isn’t one to miss.

Even so, the Disney Store is home to some other D23 2024 premieres at varying prices, including a talking action figure Captain RX-24 that lights up for just $34.99. That and other items will also be up for sale at 8 AM PT on August 12, 2024, and you can see the entire collection of items premiering at the fan-even – Star Wars and other franchises like Marvel and Mickey – included here.

