Exclusive: This G1T4-M1N1 droid will follow you like R2-D2

Is this the Droid you’ve been looking for? Well, if you’ve been after a pint-sized cargo-carrying droid that you can follow around, Lucasfilm’s latest collaboration with Piaggio Fast Forward just might be the one you’ve been looking for.

Meet G1T4-M1N1, a special edition of Piaggio’s gitamini robot that sticks with the off-the-shelf bright yellow – maybe a lime green – hull of a droid and tosses in custom decals that give it the look of an astromech. You’ll find long arms like those of R2-D2 on the left and right, various gray shapes giving it a shell, and sensors galore all around.

Plus, via the built-in speaker, Piaggio worked with Lucasfilm to design custom Droid sounds, so yes, various beeps and boops, as well as a custom lighting package, round out the Star Wars edition.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

Aside from that, it is indeed the classic Gita Mini with a front sensor stack with two cameras that work as a pair and a secondary color CMOS camera. These all work in conjunction with AI models on a device to help the G1T4-M1N1 recognize and lock onto you, so that it can follow you and avoid obstacles.

It also has two main wheels, and the actual hull of the robot balances between them as it glides so effortlessly. I tested it in TechRadar’s office in New York City, which was mostly smooth. How well would it perform on the sandy surface of Tatooine or the icy surface of Hoth? Your guess is as good as mine, but I have a feeling the G1T4-M1N1 would ask that you never tell it the odds.

Piaggio says it tops out at 6 MPH, though. When coworkers spotted it gliding around the office, one might have thought it had punched into hyperspace. Seriously, though, G1T4-M1N1 does pack a punch, and it's pretty compact, measuring just under 19 inches in height.

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

This robot is not just about good droid looks. It has a purpose. I tucked away Sabine Wren’s lightsaber in the cargo bin, which opens pretty easily from the top. It also locks via the app, so that precious cargo can be stored securely. It can hold up to a 20-pound payload, so it could hold quite a bit of beskar, which is a win.

It’s a cute robot, the result of a collaboration between Piaggio and Lucasfilm that came about quite naturally. Speaking to TechRadar exclusively, Greg Lynn, CEO of Piaggio Fast Forward, told us, “When we first met with Disney on campus and were walking in with a Gita Mini and a Gita Plus robot, it was also one of the best experiences, with people running out of the office building saying, ' They’re here!'”

Feeling the Force

(Image credit: Jacob Krol/Future)

It was evident that Piaggio Fast Forward team were Star Wars fans, and the team at Lucas Film and Star Wars were, as you’d expect, fans of real-life robots and droids. Lynn shared that it was a great partnership working together on ‘developing all kinds of customizations and features” to make a special robot, which came to form as the G1T4-M1N1.

Lynn and the team from Piaggio got to look through the archives at Lucasfilm in search of some early Astro-Mech droids. The Gita Mini already had sensors, and so did the astro-mechs, so it was a pretty perfect pair. You’ll experience custom sounds at various points when using the G1T4-M1N1, including when you start walking and abruptly stop, or change your speed quickly.

Lynn shared his excitement for this launch, and if you’re already sold, the G1T4-M1N1 is available for order now from the Disney Store for $2,875. You’ll also get the Star Wars edition of the droid and special packaging. It’s not a limited edition either, so you should be able to find one of these for a good bit.

The droid you're looking for

The launch also comes ahead of May 4, 2025, also known as Star Wars Day, and this is one of the coolest, albeit more expensive, products to debut. And if you’re after some other items – maybe a new Lego set or a piece of the epic, frosty, Hoth collection – you can carry it in the G1T4-M1N1.

Now, if you want to see the G1T4-M1N1 in action, before purchasing or just want to try it, the Disney Store in Times Square, New York City, will have several of these out and about this weekend – certainly a fun way to celebrate Star Wars Day.