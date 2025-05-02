Best Star Wars Day 2025 Deals – Shop new Lego sets, Funko Pops, Galaxy-themed tech, and more for May the 4th
May the 4th is nearly here
Star Wars Day 2025 is nearly here, and whether you’re one with the light side or the dark side of the force, you’re likely punching the hyperdrive as we near Sunday, May the 4th.
But here’s some good news: while we’re expecting new product drops and deep discounts on Sunday, you don’t need to wait until then to start shopping.
Whether you’ve been eagerly awaiting the official launch of the latest Star Wars sets from Lego, a deal on a popular video game, a Star Wars Crawl phone case from Caseitfy, or just a Baby Yoda action figure, you can’t go wrong with some of the early drops and deals ahead of Star Wars Day 2025.
This article is in celebration of Star Wars Day. For more tech stories about a galaxy far far away, check out all of our Star Wars coverage for all the latest, including where to stream the iconic movies and TV shows. May the force be with you all!
I’ve been scouring the web across product lists from retailers such as Amazon and brands like Lego, Casetify, Funko, Loungefly, Displate, Hasbro, Ubisoft, and directly from Disney. Below, you can sift through our list of the best deals and entirely new product drops broken up by type, and in some cases by brand.
Most importantly, I hope you manage to watch your favorite Star Wars TV shows or movies. We even have a handy list if you want to watch the entire Skywalker Saga here. May the force be with you!
In the UK? We've also found some truly out of this world deals on Lego Star Wars sets direct from the Disney Store. Seriously, these are making me jealous. Click here to jump to UK deals.
Star Wars Day 2025 deals: Lego
We've already previewed the nine sets that Lego dropped for Star Wars Day 2025, and there are some real stunners. You can see our full list of those there, but we're sharing our favorites of those below as well.
Better, you can find savings from LEGO on Star Wars sets and also from Amazon, which, in some cases, will arrive faster. There is an advantage to ordering directly from the brick-building brand, though – specifically if you're a member of the free LEGO Insiders program.
That's because if you're an Insider member and spend more than $40, you'll get a mini Millennium Falcon build, and if you spend over $160, you'll get a mini Kamino Training set. Both fun!
Is there a more iconic droid than R2-D2? I don't think so, and right now, you can build your own version of the best Astromech droid for just $81.99, a discount from the $99 list price.
We're all excited for The Mandalorian and Grogu to take to the big screen in May 2026, and while you're waiting, you can build The Mandalorian's Helmet out of 584 Lego pieces. Best of all, it's discounted to $55.99 – an 18% savings.
Love a pod race? You can build a diorama of the iconic scene from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace out of Lego bricks. Right now, this set is 21% off at $62.99.
This is a cool entry into the BrickHeadz lineup. You can build Luke Skywalker as a Rebel Pilot, and it's only $9.99.
I know I've been waiting for this one, but Lego is finally shipping its Star Wars Chopper – C1-10P – Astromech Droid set, and you can order it right now for $99.99 / £99.99.
The opening crawl to any Star Wars film might be one of the most iconic starts of any film franchise. And now, you can finally build the iconic Star Wars logo out of Lego bricks. The design team also hid some fun details in it.
This fantastic set is up for order now at $59.99 / £59.99 from Lego directly.
Along with the new Ultimate Collector Series set, you can also build Jango Fett's iconic helmet in this set that's built from 616 pieces. It's up for order now from Lego.
Is your allegiance to the dark side? Well, you'll likely want to build Kylo Ren's Helmet.
Similar to the set above, Lego's Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle is an excellent one to display. You'll build Ren's iconic ship out of 386 pieces, and it comes with a stand.
With this set of five BrickHeadz, you'll build Anakin Skywalker, Padmé Amidala, General Grievous, Emperor Palpatine, and Mace Windu.
The latest ultimate collector series from Lego is an iconic ship that fans of Jango Fett will instantly recognize. It's up for order now from Lego for $299.99 / £299.99.
Star Wars Day 2025 deals: Tech Accessories
Casetify has launched an entire bounty, and one of the best new mobile accessories is a magnetic wireless charger fit for an iPhone or Android that supports the magnetic Qi standard. This one has an R2-D2 paint job and is $42.99.
Starting at $42, you can rock a phone case with the iconic Star Wars opening crawl. All of the films have started with this, the iconic yellow block text over a space background – Casetify selected A New Hope. You can get them for a range of iPhone, Google Pixel, and Samsung Galaxy devices.
This stand is a perfect gift for yourself or a friend who loves the dark side. It turns your Echo Dot into a Tie Fighter. It's compatible with the fourth- and fifth-generation compact smart speakers. You can order it now for $59.99.
Now, you can also bundle the Tie Fighter stand with an Amazon Echo Dot in Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue, or Glacier White for $97.98 – a savings of $12.
Yes, Tamagotchis have made a comeback and this is themed to R2-D2 from Star Wars. It's discounted by 32% to $13.59 on Amazon.
Fan of Darth Vader and AirPods Pro? Casetify's Darth Vader 3D AirPods Case isn't cheap at $154, but it's a stand for your desk in the shape of the iconic helmet with a button to hear some iconic deep breathing, plus a wrap-around case for your AirPods Pro.
Star Wars Day 2025 deals: Collectibles and Figures
In the world of lightsabers you can't get much better than Hasbro's Force FX Elite models (aside from the one Disney Imagineering made). Right now, the Obi-Wan Kenobi saber is discounted to $249.45.
Thanks to this epic, new-for-Star-Wars-Day-2025 Funko Pop! You can display the iconic message that R2-D2 projected, revealing Leia. Best of all, clip the coupon and score for an all-time low.
Also new for Star Wars Day 2025 is this excellent-looking Luke Skywalker in his 'Red 5' uniform Funko Pop! It's up for order right now for $12.99 on Amazon.
Disney Pins are awesome, and this limited-edition one lets you celebrate Star Wars Day 2025 with C-3PO, R2-D2, and the Millennium Falcon.
Hasbro's The Black Series has a long history of impressive collectibles, and this one is no different. A highly realistic Imperial Death Trooper helmet for $99.99 is up for preorder now at Amazon.
This Funko Pop! might be brand new, but it's already discounted to $11.99. Best of all, it's an epic figure of Luke Skywalker training with his Lightsaber and learning how to work with the Force.
Best Star Wars Day 2025 deals in the UK
While the Lego UCS Millennium Falcon normally goes for £734.99, you can get a double discount on this epic set and score it for £599 from the Disney Store in the UK. This is an incredible deal on a very legendary set.
You can't go wrong with Baby Yoda, and with Lego set you'll build Grogu and the Hover Pram for him to ride in. Score it from the Disney Store in the UK for just £71.99.
Not a Lego, but equally cool, is the Disney Store exclusive Legacy Darksaber. It's down to just £138.75 right now.
If you don't want a set as big as the UCS Falcon, consider the mini Star Wars Millennium Falcon Set, which is available for £59.99 at the Disney Store in the UK.
If you were jealous that Amazon in the US was discounting the Lego R2-D2 set, the Disney Store in the UK has you covered. Right now, this other R2-D2 set is down to £71.99.
We couldn't share an R2-D2 Lego set without sharing a C-3PO one. Luckily, Disney Store UK is discounting this 1,138-piece set to just £99.99 this Star Wars Day weekend.
If you enjoyed Skeleton Crew on Disney+, look no further than this Lego set that lets you build the Onyx Cinder.
