We've covered a wide range of gaming laptops and other laptop Prime Day deals – and I've found plenty of devices that are also suitable for students heading back to school after the summer holiday.

Yes, I know, it's early. However, it's better to be ahead of the curve, especially when Amazon Prime Day deals are hitting the internet at the moment – so students, what better time is there than now to take a look at ideal laptops suitable for your eventual return to school?

To kick things off, the Acer Swift 14 AI is available for $799.99 (previously $1,049.99) on Amazon in the US, thanks to a huge 24% discount. With a 14.5-inch 2.5K display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus 10-core processor, and a 1TB SSD, studying and working on the go is a breeze.

Taking it up a step further, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition is available for $1,059.99 (previously $1,299.99) on Amazon in the US, for a limited-time deal. It caters to those who want a powerful laptop using Intel's Core Ultra 7 256V processor. Portability is key with up to 17 hours of battery, and an immersive OLED screen.

If you're on a budget, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is available for £449.99 (previously £498.68) on Amazon in the UK, and should be perfect for most students' needs. It's possibly the cheapest OLED laptop you'll find during Amazon Prime Day, packing enough power to get you through study days.

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down to see the best student laptop deals in your region!

Today's best Amazon Prime Day student laptop deals in the US

Save 28% Acer Gateway Chromebook 314: was $249.99 now $179.99 at Amazon The Acer Gateway Chromebook 314 is a good deal for students on a budget who need a laptop to get them through daily tasks. It has up to 10.5 hours of battery life, and the $179.99 sale price makes this an easy laptop to recommend to students.

Save 24% Acer Swift 14 AI: was $1,049.99 now $799.99 at Amazon If portability and a long battery life are your priorities, the Acer Swift 14 AI laptop is ideal for you. It's great for students who want all-day battery life thanks to its power-efficient processor, Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Plus.

Save 18% Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,299.99 now $1,059.99 at Amazon With an OLED 14-inch display, and an Intel Core Ultra 7 256V processor, the Lenovo Slim 7i Aura Edition should be on your radar if you're looking for one of the best laptops for productivity and multitasking. It's a Copilot+ laptop, so AI features and tools work especially well.

Today's best Amazon Prime Day student laptop deals in the UK

Save 39% Acer Swift Go 14: was £899 now £549 at Amazon The Acer Swift Go 14 is one of the easiest recommendations I'll make this Amazon Prime Day, with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display, 16GB of RAM, an AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor, and a 1TB SSD, all for £549, which is an absolute steal.

Save 10% Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x: was £498.68 now £449.99 at Amazon The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5x is possibly the most affordable OLED laptop you'll find this Amazon Prime Day, equipped with the Snapdragon X Plus processor, and decent battery life to help you run through study days easily.

Save 28% Asus Vivobook M1502YA: was £499.99 now £359.99 at Amazon The Asus Vivobook M1502YA strikes a great balance between processing power and affordability, thanks to its AMD Ryzen 7 8-core mobile processor and £359.99 sale price. It should be on your radar this Prime Day.

Save 11% Asus Zenbook 14 OLED: was £949 now £849 at Amazon The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is one of the best laptops students can attain, as it uses AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 processor. It's capable of storming through intense CPU tasks, utilizing AI like Copilot+, and gaming thanks to its Radeon 860M integrated GPU.

Among all these amazing options at affordable prices, my personal choice is the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED. I've not been a student for a long while now, but if I still were, I know a system that can both help with multitasking during studies and gaming, would be on my wishlist – and the Zenbook 14 does just that.

It's only £849 thanks to an 11% discount, but you also have much cheaper options capable of adhering to your needs easily. Don't miss out!